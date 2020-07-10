Bri Teresi Strips Down To White Daisy Dukes In Steamy Instagram Video

Bri Teresi teased her fans with a steamy new Instagram video on Thursday evening. In the clip on her feed, the babe sported a white cropped sweater and a pair of distressed Daisy Dukes that showed off some major skin and hugged her in all the right places. She slipped her sweater off to go completely topless, which certainly drove her fans wild.

The video showed Bri standing in a field of tan-colored grass in Los Angeles, California, according to the post’s geotag. She looked to be standing at the base of a hill. A power line could be seen at the peak. It looked to be a clear and sunny day as the rays shone down on Bri and highlighted her tan skin. She looked positively radiant in her all-white ensemble.

Bri’s three-quarter-sleeved sweater featured a button at the center, which was closed in the beginning of the video. When she opened the sweater, fans could see that she did not wear a bra underneath. Her ample cleavage spilled out at the center.

The sweater cut off just below her bust, so Bri’s flat tummy was completely exposed. She paired the sweater with some very short Daisy Dukes with frayed edges. The front of the shorts rested low on her waist, but the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. The denim hugged her pert derriere closely and left her famously long legs exposed.

Bri accessorized her outfit with a pair of silver hoops. She also appeared to be sporting a natural makeup look, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, and pink lipstick. Bri wore her blond locks down in luscious curls that blew in the breeze.

The video slowly zoomed in on Bri as she unbuttoned her sweater. She stood with one hip popped out to the side in a way that emphasized her figure. She also pointed her toes, which elongated her pins. Once Bri opened her top, she turned around and slowly slid the sweater down to her elbows. Bri turned to the side slightly, giving fans a quick glimpse of her sideboob. Before anyone could see much, Bri turned away once more.

The video received more than 27,000 likes and nearly 300 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her followers. Many of the babe’s fans expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“Looking like a little ray of sunshine!” one fan said.

“You look absolutely stunning,” another user added.

Bri’s fans know that she can pull off any look. In another post, she went completely topless on a surfboard.