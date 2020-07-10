Chrissy Teigen Shares Throwback Childhood Pic, Leaving Fans In Stitches

Chrissy Teigen shared a childhood photo of herself seated alongside mom Pepper with Instagram, and the image had fans in stitches in the comments section of the share. The former Sports Illustrated cover girl shared the pic, likely in honor of Throwback Thursday, stating that she did not choose one particular element of her life featured in the pic; it was chosen for her.

Chrissy posted a pic of herself and her beloved mother Vilailuck Teigen, affectionately known as Pepper Thai, as they sat together sharing a meal. It was unclear as to where the image was taken. It likely was from the late 1980s as Chrissy was born in 1985, and she is a young child in the photo.

She said in the accompanying caption that she didn’t choose the “perm life,” alluding to her curly hair in the pic. A young Chrissy sat stone-faced in the share. Her light-colored hair was curly and touched her shoulders. A small curl sat in the middle of her forehead. The future wife of John Legend wore a pink top in the photo with sweet ruffle details on the shoulders. One side of the shirt featured a floral print of green and yellow. From what could be seen at the bottom of the photo, the pattern continued to the bottom of her outfit.

Pepper sat next to her daughter. Her hair was dark and cut to shoulder-length. Pepper wore a white T-shirt with a pink-and-blue graphic. Her makeup was reminiscent of the era, with strong eyes, dark blush, and dark lipstick worn on her face.

Mother and daughter shared a meal in what appeared to be a restaurant. A can of Pepsi was in front of Chrissy alongside a bowl of food. The table had a tiled top with white and blue flowers, accented with black trim.

In the comments section, Pepper apologized to her daughter for the hairstyle, prompting 9,177 likes to her response.

Fans of the model found the image hilarious. They also saw a striking resemblance between a young Chrissy and her 4-year-old daughter Luna Stephens. Chrissy and John also share one son together, 2-year-old Miles.

“Oh my goodness, Luna is your twin! Why have I never noticed this before?” commented one of Chrissy’s followers.

“That ’80s perm was EVERYTHING,” said a second fan.

“The funniest comment. Yet also most shocking… mom NEVER apologizes,” said a third Instagram user.

“You’re mom’s cheekbones for DAAAYYYSSS oh my goodness!” exclaimed the fourth follower.