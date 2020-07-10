‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Claire Offers To Help Ben, Gabi Gets An Unpleasant Surprise

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, July 10, 2020 reveal that the drama will begin to wind down as another week comes to close in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) continue to worm her way into Ciara Brady’s (Victoria Konefal) wedding. Claire has already begged to be the maid of honor at the nuptials, as well as pay for the wedding dress that mysteriously got ruined.

This week, she’ll set her sights on Ciara’s soon-to-be husband, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). Claire will offer to help Ben with a very special wedding task.

Although Claire is the maid of honor and is supposed to be doing everything that she can to make sure the wedding runs smoothly, Ben is very suspicious of her, and believes that she may still do something to try to ruin their big day.

Although Claire has been adamant about wanting to put the past behind her and start fresh with everyone in her family, especially Ciara, whom she tried to kill when she had her mental breakdown, which landed her in Bayview Sanitarium for two years. So, it seems understandable that Ben would have reservations about making Claire such a big part of their wedding day.

Elsewhere in Salem, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will be over the moon after getting Jake Lambert’s (Brandon Barash) DNA test results. The test proved that Jake was a match for her late husband, Stefan DiMera, which led her to believe that Jake was, in fact, Stefan. Now that she believes she has her husband back, she’ll want to spend time with him.

However, when Gabi heads to Jake’s apartment she’ll get an unpleasant surprise. It’s likely that Gabi will find Jake there with his ex-girlfriend, Gwen, whom he’s been getting cozy with as of late. Gabi already has it out for Gwen, whom she thinks should back off and respect their marriage. The two will certainly get into a heated confrontation if Gwen is found getting intimate with Jake.

Meanwhile, Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) will ask her nemesis Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) for a favor. The two women have been enemies for decades, but it seems that Viv may be desperate.

In addition, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will be busy basking in the bliss of their new marriage. The couple are happier than ever to be married and be expecting a new baby, especially after the dramatic events of their wedding day.