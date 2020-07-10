‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Preview: Hope, Liam, Steffy, & Wyatt In ‘Summer Escapes’

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of July 13 is entitled “Summer Escapes” and looks back at five episodes that had the Forresters, Logans, and Spencers basking in the sun, per Soaps.

Monday, July 13 – A Mexican Chase

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) had a belated honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Liam learned that Hope Logan (then – Kim Matula) and Thomas Forrester (then – Adam Gregory) were also vacationing at the same resort. He was furious because Steffy knew about it and didn’t tell him.

Thomas saw Liam coming toward them and grabbed Hope before jumping on an ATV. They raced through the waves. Liam also hopped onto an ATV and chased after them. In the meantime, Steffy figured out what was going on and also pursued the trio on her own ATV.

The episode was originally broadcast on January 3, 2012.

Tuesday, July 14 – Steffy Takes Liam Out Before His Wedding To Hope

Steffy took it upon herself to ease Liam’s tension the day before his wedding to Hope. She “kidnapped” him and they spent the day on the beach in the sun.

Later, Steffy told Liam that she loved him, but Liam was committed to Hope. However, after Hope canceled the pre-wedding dinner, he rocked up at Steffy’s place. They spent the evening dancing.

The episode was first shown on August 12, 2012.

Wednesday, July 15 – Who Is Wyatt?

Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) was jealous of Maya Avant (Karla Mosley) and Rick Forrester’s (Jacob Young) romance. She arranged for him to accidentally view Maya and Carter Walton’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) recently taped show, “Room 8.”

In the meantime, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Hope watched the fireworks together. Liam interrupted them and wanted to know who Wyatt was. Wyatt left Hope and Liam to argue alone before Liam left. Later, Wyatt kissed Hope and she spied the Spencer sword necklace around his neck.

The episode originally aired on July 5, 2013.

Thursday, July 16 – A Road Trip

Hope and Wyatt decide to take a road trip where they took their relationship to the next level on a secluded beach.

In the meantime, Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) had a girls’ day out in Beverly Hills where they were treated to mani-pedis, lunch and some shopping.

The episode dates back to January 24, 2014.

Friday, July 17 – Aussie Beach Reception

After getting married in front of the Sydney Opera House, Steffy and Liam went to Bondi Beach for their reception.

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) found Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) kissing Quinn, the day before their wedding.

Steffy and Liam threw caution to the wind when they took a dip in the ocean.

The episode first aired on March 24, 2017.