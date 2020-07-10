Madison Woolley Looks Smoking Hot In A Skimpy Black Bikini

Madison Woolley took to her Instagram page on Friday, July 10, to upload a sizzling snapshot that stunned her online fans. The Winter season in Australia hasn’t hindered the model from wearing barely-there outfits, and in today’s post, she decided to slip into a skimpy bikini that showcased her incredibly lean figure.

In the new picture, Madison was seen inside her bedroom, clad in her sexy swimwear. She faced a big mirror, which was in front of her bed, and posed with her right leg raised. She popped her left hip to the side and positioned her phone in front of her face as she took the snap. Her background showed a glimpse of her room and its minimalistic interior.

Madison rocked a minuscule black two-piece swimsuit. The top boasted tiny cups that were shaped like half-moons. It barely contained her ample assets and had a snug fit. The garment also featured a deep neckline, showing off her decolletage. The underwire structure pushed her breasts up, which made her cleavage look more noticeable. The piece was held together by small straps that went over her shoulders.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms that had a simple design. It had a tight fit that hugged her tiny waistline down to her curvy hips. It also boasted a high-cut that helped elongate her legs. It is also important to note that the low-cut waistline highlighted her taut tummy and abs. She also sported a black floor-length sheer robe that was halfway taken off her shoulders.

Madison’s iPhone blocked most of her face and her makeup. However, she appeared to wear a full-coverage foundation, eyebrow filler, eyeliner, and glowing highlighter. She left her blond hair down in a center part and styled in sleek, straight strands. She wore several accessories, including her favorite Pandora bracelet, chunky hoop earrings, and several rings.

Madison wrote a short caption about how she badly wants to fly to Greece for a vacation. Since going live on her account, the post has accrued more than 23,100 likes and over 250 comments. Many of her social media fans flocked to the comments section and wrote various messages. A lot complimented her flawless physique, while countless admirers opted to express their feelings with a trail of emoji instead of words.

“I think this pic is one of your best shots,” a fan commented.

“How do you always look so perfect? You are blessed with a long torso. Wow!” gushed another follower.

“Excuse me while I pick my chin off the floor. Gorgeous babe!” a third admirer wrote, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.