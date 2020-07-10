Alexa Collins Puts On A Leggy Display In A Tropical-Print Maxi Dress With Thigh-High Slits

Alexa Collins traded in her bikini for a gorgeous dress in her latest Instagram upload, and her fans certainly seem to be loving the change. The model debuted the gorgeous look in a new post to her page on Friday.

The upload included a total of three photos that a geotag indicated were taken in Antigua and Barbuda, where Alexa has been vacationing for the last week. She posed outside in front of a luxurious pool that was surrounded by vibrant greenery and tall palm trees. It sky to be a picture-perfect day, as the blue sky appeared cloudless and the golden sun spilled over the social media star to illuminate her figure as she worked the camera.

Alexa looked as beautiful as ever in a gorgeous maxi dress from House Of Maguie that perfectly suited her slender frame. The number had a tropical floral print similar to the scene around her and boasted a bold color scheme of neon green, pink, and yellow that popped against the model’s deep, allover tan. It also featured puff sleeves with long ties and a wide, plunging neckline that left the social media star’s voluptuous cleavage well on display.

The dress proceeded to cinch in at Alexa’s hips to highlight her trim waist, while a small cut-out in the middle of her torso teased a glimpse at her taut tummy. It flowed out into a floor-length skirt with not one, but two daringly high-cut slits that brought a sexy and edgy element to the look. The dramatic openings reached all the way up to the top of the model’s thigh and exposed one of her long, toned legs in its entirety.

Alexa completed her look with a pair of platform espadrille sandals, while a silver butterfly necklace and gold hoop earrings gave it the perfect amount of bling. She styled her platinum locks down in a voluminous, feathery style, and sported a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop. The glam appeared to include a frost pink lip gloss, highlighter, blush, and mascara.

Fans went wild for the triple-pic update, awarding it nearly 2,500 likes after just 30 minutes of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to shower the blond bombshell with compliments for her beachy look.

“Oh my!!! Absolutely stunning in that dress,” one person wrote.

“One of a kind amazing beauty,” quipped another fan.

“Amazingly gorgeous & sexy,” a third follower gushed.

“Obsessed with you,” added a fourth admirer.

There has been no shortage of sexy looks from Alexa during her vacation. On Wednesday, she treated her followers to a glimpse at one of her swimsuits from the trip — a baby pink bandeau bikini that left little to the imagination. That look was another hit, racking up over 15,000 likes and 223 comments to date.