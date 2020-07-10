NBA Rumors: Spurs Could Acquire Jerami Grant For Rudy Gay Via Sign-And-Trade Deal, Per ‘Fansided’

With their inability to contend for the NBA championship title in the past years, rumors are circulating the San Antonio Spurs would finally consider undergoing a full-scale rebuild in the 2020 NBA offseason. Instead of remaining as a mediocre team in the Western Conference, the Spurs could start focusing on the development of their young core and adding players that could be part of their long-term future. One of the potential targets for the Spurs this fall is Jerami Grant of the Denver Nuggets.

According to Dylan Carter of Fansided’s Air Alamo, the Spurs could acquire Grant in the 2020 NBA offseason by engaging in a sign-and-trade deal with the Nuggets. In the proposed trade scenario, the Spurs would be sending a trade package that includes Rudy Gay and a 2024 second-round pick to the Nuggets in exchange for Grant.

Aside from giving up Gay and a future draft pick, the Spurs should also be prepared to make a decent offer to Grant in the 2020 NBA free agency. To convince Grant to leave Denver for San Antonio, Carter suggested that the Spurs could give him a three-year, $35 million contract extension. Grant may not be an All-Star, but Carter believes that he would be an incredible acquisition for the Spurs, giving them a player that would solidify their long-term rotation.

“However, Grant fits wonderfully with what the Spurs need moving forward. He’s a multi-positional defender from the four-spot who can protect the rim on the weakside and keep up with ball-handlers when switching off of screens. He’s a great athlete who moves well and can serve as a secondary playmaker when the team needs him to. Grant hit 40 percent of his threes last year and 39.2 percent last year in OKC, so the long-ball is legit. With his floor spacing, athleticism and high basketball IQ, the Spurs can solidify at least one of their long-term rotation players for years to come.”

Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

At 26, Grant still fits the timeline of the Spurs’ young core Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker IV, Jakob Poeltl, Bryn Forbes, and Derrick White. Career-wise, joining the Spurs would also make a lot of sense for Grant. Though it wouldn’t put him closer to winning an NBA championship title, playing for an NBA team that could give him more playing time and significant role on the offensive end of the floor could greatly help Grant in unleashing his full potential on the court. Also, in San Antonio, Grant would be given the opportunity to play under one of the greatest coaches in league history, Gregg Popovich.