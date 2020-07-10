Lauren Dascalo Heads To The Beach In Skimpy Purple Bikini, Shows Off Killer Abs

Lauren Dascalo showed off her muscular body in a new Instagram post on Thursday evening. The babe shared a series of photos on her feed in which she sported a tiny purple bikini that did nothing but favors for her abs and curves as she headed to the beach.

Two of the photos showed Lauren posing against a cobblestone house. In another shot, she was photographed standing on a deck in front of the beach. The ocean could be seen rolling onto the sand in the distance. A nearby palm tree cast shadows over Lauren’s body. While the scenery was certainly breathtaking, fans were likely focused on Lauren in her swimwear.

Lauren’s look featured a bandeau top with scalloped edges and straps. The skintight fabric sat low on her chest, barely containing her ample cleavage. A bit of sideboob was also on show via the low back.

Lauren’s six-pack abs were also exposed between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the thong remained low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. She topped off the outfit with a purple skirt that rested just below her belly button, hugging her tiny waist. The skirt was made of several draped fabric pieces with spaces in between to show off her bikini.

Lauren accessorized her outfit with some gold layered necklaces, gold hoops, and a yellow headband. She appeared to be sporting a mostly natural glam look, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, and a pink-purple lipstick. The model styled her hair in two neat braids.

In the first image, Lauren sat against the house with one foot tucked under her body. She flexed her abs and played with her hair while looking off into the distance. The second shot showed Lauren leaning against a doorframe, though she arched her back in a way that emphasized her figure.

Finally, the camera captured Lauren from the side as she faced the beach. She stuck her round booty out and looked down at the sand.

Lauren’s post received more than 14,000 likes and nearly 750 comments in under a day as fans showered her with love in the comments section.

“Always so perfect omg,” one fan said.

“My lil tropical babyyyyy,” fellow model Alexis Clark added.

Lauren always knows how to stun her fans. In a recent video, she was captured on her patio taking selfies in a yellow bikini that showcased her best assets.