Katie Stevens Shares Hopes For ‘The Bold Type’ Season 5

The Season 4 finale of television series The Bold Type has yet to air, but Katie Stevens is already looking forward to Season 5, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

Stevens plays the role of Jane Sloan, an ambitious writer/editor working at Scarlet Magazine in New York City. During this week’s episode, Jane and her employee, Scott, played by Mat Vairo, got to know each other better and bonded over their love of writing. Scott went on to confess his feelings for Jane, but she was unable to respond before being pulled away. It’s unlikely that Jane will be able to talk to Scott before the end of the season, as Stevens said the series was forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, which left the cast and crew unable to film the last two episodes of the season. As a result, a lot of the characters’ stories will be left up in the air indefinitely because The Bold Type has yet to be renewed for Season 5.

“We’re not going to see really what’s going to transpire between Scott and Jane too much further since we only have one episode left,” Stevens explained. “But if we hopefully get a season 5, I’m really interested in the push-pull of will she, won’t she, now that she feels seen by somebody in this new way.”

She also added that she’s looking forward to seeing whether Jane is truly over her last relationship.

“I’m interested to see in another season if we’ll see her dealing with that more now that she’s kind of taking control over how she feels about her body and she’s wanting to move forward from that,” she said, referring to the breakup between Jane and Pinstripe, played by Dan Jeannotte.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

As for the other characters, the penultimate episode saw Kat Edison, played by Aisha Dee, making out with Ava Rose, played by Alex Paxton-Beesley, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Ava has been described as an “NRA card-carrying Republican,” but Kat can’t seem to resist the forbidden pull. During the finale, viewers will watch as Kat struggles to share her new love interest with her best friends out of fear that they will disapprove.

Meanwhile, Sutton Brady, played by Meghann Fahy, is still reeling from being dumped by her husband. In an earlier episode, she revealed that she did not want to have children and the confession turned out to be a dealbreaker. During the finale, Sutton will return home and it seems she may try to get over her crumbling marriage by hooking up with another man, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The Season 4 finale of Freeform’s The Bold Type will air on Thursday, July 16.