Suzy Cortez Is A Bombshell In Pigtail Braids, Combat Boots & Leather Bra

Suzy Cortez delighted fans with a skin-baring snap that hugged off her sculpted figure in all the right ways. The sizzling new shot was added to her feed last night, and it’s been driving her 2.3 million fans wild.

The photo captured the model posted outside in the middle of the street. Suzy did not share specific details or divulge her exact location with a geotag. She took a step forward and directed her attention to the camera in front of her as she tugged at the waistband of her pants and faced her chest toward the camera. The model was the only object that was in focus in the image, but a few blurry cars and trees could be seen in the background.

Suzy sported a mismatched set that showed off her gym-honed figure. The top of her outfit was constructed of a red leather fabric that fit tightly on her chest. It had a halterneck top with thin strings that secured around her neck and a peek-a-boo cutout in the middle that flaunted her ample bosom. Sunlight bounced off of Suzy’s muscular biceps and accentuated her allover glow.

On her lower-half, Miss BumBum World 2019 rocked a pair of rolled shorts that left little to the imagination and exposed a tattoo on her left hipbone. The white garment had a dangerously short design that showed off her thick thighs. The outfit also treated Suzy’s eager audience to a view of her toned abs and tiny midsection.

The Brazilian babe also added a pair of black ankle socks and combat boots to match. She shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of large aviator glasses with dark lenses and she styled her long, brunette tresses with a middle part and wore tight french pigtail braids. It looked like Suzy wore a minor application of makeup that included blush and lipgloss. The social media star did not appear to add any additional accessories to her ensemble and let her fit figure speak for itself.

The update has been live on Suzy’s page overnight, and her fans have been going wild for it. The photo has already garnered over 20,000 likes while more than 150 fans flocked to the comments section to compliment Suzy. Many fans commented in English and a few others used Portuguese.

“Spectacular above, spectacular below, a tropical candy,” one follower commented on the post.

“Wow you’re so beautiful,” a second fan chimed in with a series of flame and heart-eye emoji.

“Looking so hot,” another follower gushed.

“Wow, you look beautiful. Dang. Those eyes are like pearls. Million-dollar smile! ￼” a fourth added.