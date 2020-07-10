Olivia Culpo Goes For A Dip In The Ocean In A White Ruffle Bikini And Body Chain

Olivia Culpo is keeping the vacation content coming.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model is currently on holiday with her boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, and a few close pals, including Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor, and there has been no shortage of photos from the bunch, much to the delight of their fans. Olivia returned to her Instagram page on Thursday to share a new set of snaps from the trip that have quickly become favorites among her 4.6 million followers.

The upload included two steamy shots that captured the brunette bombshell taking a dip in the ocean. She posed on her knees in the crystal clear water with her legs spread apart and a huge smile across her face. A gorgeous view of the white sand shoreline and vibrant blue sky behind Olivia completed the scene of the undisclosed, picturesque location, but it was the model herself that truly captivated her fans as she flaunted her incredible figure in a tiny white bikini that left little to the imagination.

Olivia stunned in the scanty two-piece, which a tag on the photo indicated was from Devon Windsor’s swimwear collection. The set had a halter-style top with thin shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that showed off the model’s bronzed decolletage and toned arms. It also featured ruffle-adorned cups that exposed an eyeful cleavage, as well as a hint of underboob to give her look even more of a seductive vibe.

The matching bottoms were completely submerged in the water, however, they appeared to have a Brazilian-style. The design included a daringly high-cut leg that showcased Olivia’s curvy hips and sculpted thighs. The number also boasted a thin, stringy waistband that was tied in dainty bows on either side of her waist to draw attention to her flat midsection and abs.

A delicate gold body chain was threaded underneath Olivia’s bikini top and fell loosely over her rib cage, further highlighting her voluptuous chest and slender frame. She also accessorized with a stack of bracelets and a pair of trendy round sunglasses that were by her own design. In the caption of the upload, she informed her followers that they could purchase a pair of their own from Prive Revaux on Tuesday.

Fans certainly seemed impressed by the latest look at Olivia’s incredible bikini body, with many hundreds of them flocking to the comments section to share their admiration for the shots.

“You have a great physique,” one person wrote.

“Literal perfection,” quipped another fan.

“Beautiful, lovely, adorable and sexy,” a third follower gushed.

The snaps have also racked up over 157,000 likes after 12 hours of going live.