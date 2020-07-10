Brian Austin Green Reportedly ‘All-In’ On A Relationship With Model Tina Louise

According to an exclusive from Hollywood Life, Brian Austin Green is reportedly “all-in” on a relationship with Australian model Tina Louise if things go well.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Green and Louise had been spotted getting cozy while on an outing in Los Angeles. Before that, they had been photographed having lunch.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is still grappling with the end of his ten-year marriage to actress Megan Fox. However, based on a source close to the actor, it seems that he might be ready to move on with Louise.

“Brian really thinks Tina is super cool and is all-in on starting a relationship with her. Having said that, he also finds it very important to start a friendship with her first.”

Before the father-of-three embarks on a new relationship, the source claimed he would have to ensure that he and Louise were “compatible,” and that she was “OK with his kids, his ex, and all that ball of wax.”

For now, the two are reportedly enjoying “getting to know each other and having great lunch dates.”

Louise has been helpful to Green since he has felt lonely as of late, and she “reenergizes him and he likes the person he is becoming when he is around her.”

The insider said, “Things are really in a good spot to continue to get even better, Tina makes him happy and that is what he needs right now.”

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

The outlet reported that at the end of June, he and Louise were spotted enjoying a “long, romantic” lunch at Sugar Taco, which is a trendy vegan restaurant located on Melrose Boulevard.

Supposedly, the two dined at the eatery for two hours before departing together in the actor’s car.

The publication also noted that aside from Louise, Green had been seen out with reality star Courtney Stodden. She even shared a steamy video of the two in a hot tub to her Instagram page.

As for his estranged wife, she has also moved on with singer Machine Gun Kelly. The two collaborated on a music video for his song “Bloody Valentine” and have been photographed kissing.

Fox and Green share three children, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

The latest Hollywood Life article is a stark contrast to a previous report indicating Green was “struggling” in the wake of his split from Fox.

A source said the 46-year-old was not yet ready to get involved in another longterm relationship so soon after the breakup.