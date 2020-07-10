Jade Grobler Basks In The Sunlight While Wearing A Tiny Red Bikini

Jade Grobler made her 971,000 followers happy with a brand-new bikini snapshot uploaded to her Instagram page on July 9. The social media influencer spent some time at the beach, soaking up some sun in a red two-piece swimsuit that showcased her insane figure.

In the update, Jade was at the beach, sitting on a white towel on the sand. She stretched her left leg and tucked her other leg under her body. She leaned to the side and used her right hand as support. She was caught with a big smile on her face while closing her eyes as if telling her fans she’s happy and content with her day.

Jade flashed her curves in a teeny tiny bikini set that left little to the imagination. The top featured minuscule triangle cups that seemed small against her voluptuous breasts. It also boasted a plunging neckline that gave a nice view of her décolletage. Notably, the snug fit of the garment made her cleavage look prominent. The straps that provided support clung to her shoulders, accentuating her lean arms.

She sported a pair of scanty bottoms that featured a low-cut waistline, which allowed her to show a lot of skin across her toned midsection. Some fans went crazy over her flat stomach and chiseled abs — which were still visible despite her pose. Double straps formed the waistband, which helped emphasize her hips.

Jade accessorized with a string necklace with a turtle pendant. It was unknown whether she had earrings on, as her long locks blocked her ears from view. She wore a pink cap over her head and left her blond hair down and was seemingly wet from swimming. She appeared to be makeup-free and confidently flaunted her blemish-free face in front of the camera.

Jade wrote a single word in the caption that seemed completely unrelated to her bathing suit and activity. She also did not share any information about her bikini.

Like many of her posts, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The latest upload received more than 21,100 likes and 220-plus comments in less than a day. Countless fans and followers dropped gushing messages, while some admirers opted to express their feelings with their choice of emoji.

“You are a beautiful young lady with a banging body,” a fan wrote.

“You are so beautiful! I admire you amazing beauty,” echoed another admirer, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Goddess!!!!!! I love your body!!!! You’re a dream!!!!!” a third Instagram user commented.

“I’m in love! Your skin looks so tan as well,” a fourth social media follower added.