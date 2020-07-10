Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne To Star In Freaky New TV Series With Son Jack

The rock 'n' roll family have scared up a new reality show with 'The Osbournes Want to Believe.'

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne will star in a new TV series with their son Jack, but it won’t focus on the famous family’s home life as their MTV reality show did more than 15 years ago.

In a new post shared to the official Instagram page for the Travel Channel, the rock ‘n’ roll couple and their only son were pictured as the network announced their new show, The Osbournes Want to Believe. In the photo, Sharon, Ozzy, and Jack were all smiles as they posed while sitting in red leather chairs to promote the paranormal-themed series. The Osbourne patriarch was also waving at the camera in the family pic.

In the caption to the photo, the network announced that the Osbourne trio’s new show will premiere next month.

In comments to the announcement, fans of the famous reality TV family were thrilled that they will be back on the small screen for a new series.

“‘They are soooo hilarious!! Used to watch their reality show. Ozzy is so funny and kind of awkward too. Love them,” one fan wrote.

“Omg so excited for this!! Two of my favorites come together! The Osbournes + the Paranormal,” another added.

“Yep, we need us some Osbournes right now,” a third fan wrote.

“THIS IS THE BEST THING TO HAPPEN IN 2020!!! I can’t waaait!!! ” another added.

In a synopsis posted on Travelchannel.com, the eight-part show is described as “paranormal series will find Jack trying to make believers out of his parents” who are “natural skeptics.”

The episodes will feature Jack, 34, screening footage of poltergeists, UFOs, haunted dolls, and other freaky phenomena as his parents critique the unexplainable activity.

In a statement about the new show, Jack said his parents have always lived on the edge, even when it comes to “believing in the supernatural.” The Osbourne son added that he’s convinced his famous folks just haven’t seen enough evidence. He also admitted that his biggest challenge might be keeping Ozzy and Sharon’s commentary “family-friendly.”

In 2002, the Osbournes were pioneers in the then-new celebrity reality TV genre when they debuted their self-titled MTV show. The Osbournes followed the domestic life of the Black Sabbath singer, his manager wife, and their teens Jack and Kelly.

The hit reality show ran until 2005, and Sharon went on to primetime roles as a judge on The X Factor and America’s Got Talent. The Osbournes star later landed a high-profile co-host role on the CBS chatfest, The Talk, where her family members have made cameos many times over the past decade.

The Osbournes Want to Believe won’t be Ozzy and Sharon’s first non Talk-related TV appearance this year. In March, the Osbournes were guest stars on the ABC sitcom The Conners as they hilariously propositioned Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) about a “thrupple” relationship.