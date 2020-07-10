Tarsha Whitmore Looks Smoking Hot In A Plunging White Bikini: ‘Wishing It Was Summer Right About Now’

Tarsha Whitmore is longing for summer, per latest Instagram share.

It is currently winter where Tarsha lives in Australia, however, a new set of swimwear from Fashion Nova has her desperate for a higher number on the thermometer. Despite the cold, the model still slipped into the itty-bitty bikini to snap a photo for her Instagram followers, much to their delight.

Tarsha looked smoking hot in the scanty white two-piece that popped against her gorgeous sunkissed skin. She rocked a halter-style top with gold chain straps that gave the look a bit of bling while showcasing her toned arms and shoulders. The number featured a plunging neckline and triangle cups that sat far apart on her chest, making for an ample display of cleavage that was sure to have gotten more than a few pulses racing.

The 19-year-old also sported a pair of Brazilian style bikini bottoms that did way more showing than covering up. The piece boasted a daringly high-cut let that left her bronzed legs and curvy hips completely exposed. It also featured a high-rise, half-chain waistband that highlighted Tarsha’s flat midsection, trim waist, and abs.

Tarsha stood outside to show off her look underneath the golden sun and cloudless blue sky. She stretched one arm out and rested it on the stone wall next to her while gazing at the camera and parting her lips in a sensual manner. She also poped her hip out to the side, further emphasizing her hourglass silhouette and dangerous curves.

Tarsha kept her accessories simple, adding nothing more than a dainty navel ring so as not to take too much attention away from her flawless figure. She styled her honey-blond tresses down in loose waves that were parted in the middle of her head and cascaded over her shoulders. The model was also done up with a full face of makeup, a look that seemed to include a pink lip gloss, red blush, highlighter, and mascara.

Fans were far from shy about showering the hot new addition to Tarsha’s Instagram feed with love. It has amassed nearly 13,000 likes and 100-plus comments after just three hours of going live.

“You’re so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Looking unreal,” quipped another fan.

“Okkkkkkk goals,” a third follower remarked.

“Goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

Tarsha hasn’t been letting the decreasing temperatures stop her from showing off her swimwear. She recently delighted fans with another shot that saw her rocking a plunging black one-piece while relaxing on a balcony. That look proved to be another huge hit, earning over 33,000 likes and 345 comments to date.