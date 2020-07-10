Melissa Gorga, 41, Shows Off Insane Bikini Body In New Instagram Share

Melissa Gorga showed off her insane bikini body in a new Instagram share. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a pic to promote a new healthy drink powder, but all fans could talk about was her shape. The 41-year-old mother of three looked ageless in the image, prompting fans to add hundreds of comments regarding the photo. They have also liked it 22,207 times and counting thus far.

In the pic, Melissa stood outdoors, in front of a porch. It was unclear if this was the home she lives in with husband Joe Gorga and their children in northern New Jersey, or the home the family has on the Jersey Shore.

The area boasted a stone entryway, stark white railings, a white front door, and coordinating light fixture. The stone accent continued down through the front steps of the abode. The porch floor featured a walkway of large gray stones. A pop of color came from a green palm plant that sat next to the doorway in a white pot.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star looked tanned and lean in the image. She wore a dark-colored bikini. The top provided full coverage for her breasts. The strapless bikini top had a split between the cups, providing additional visual interest to the garment. On either side of the split, the material was shirred. It was unclear if the back of her string bikini bottoms was full-coverage.

Melissa wore her brown and blond highlighted hair pulled away from her face in a high ponytail. She wore oversized sunglasses and large, hoop earrings. Melissa also sported a necklace which appeared to feature her name in a script font. Her feet were bare as she walked in front of the stunning porch.

Melissa held a bottle of Teami Blends Greens Powder, a product that she claimed in the caption gives her energy to get through her busy days. While her message appeared to encourage her followers to perhaps give the product a try, all they seemed to focus on was her fine form.

“You are the only one staying hot and sexy in quarantine! I am hot, sweaty, and fat,” stated one Instagram user.

“I mean can anyone tell me who looks like this without help from the latest innovations???” questioned a second admirer of the reality show star.

“She looks awesome and I gain weight just looking at a donut,” joked a third fan.

“You are body goals,” remarked a fourth follower.