Melissa Gorga, 41, Shows Off Insane Bikini Body In New Instagram Share

Melissa Gorga showed off her insane bikini body in a new Instagram share. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a pic to promote a new healthy drink powder but all fans could talk about was her shape. The 41-year-old mother of three looked ageless in the image, prompting fans to add hundreds of comments regarding the photo. They have also liked it 22,207 times and counting thus far.

In the pic, Melissa held a bottle of Teami Blends Greens Powder, a product that she claimed in the caption of the pic gave her energy to get through her busy days. While the product appeared to encourage her followers to perhaps give it a try in the comments section, all the seemed to focus on was her fine form.

“You are the only one staying hot and sexy in quarantine! I am hot, sweaty, and fat,” stated one Instagram user of the image.

“I mean can anyone tell me who looks like this without help from the latest innovations???” questioned a second admirer of the reality show star.

“She looks awesome and I gain weight just looking at a donut,” joked a third fan.

“You are body goals,” remarked a fourth follower.

In the pic, Melissa stood in front of a stunning outdoor area in front of a porch. It was unclear if this was the home she lives in with husband Joe Gorga and their children Antonia, Gino, and Joey in Northern, New Jersey, or the home the family has on the Jersey Shore.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star looked tan and lean in the image. She wore a dark-colored bikini. The top provided full coverage for her breasts. Strapless, the bikini appeared to be split down the middle and provided visual interest to the garment. On either side of the split, the material was shirred. A string bottom provided coverage for the front of her body. It is unclear if the back was also full-coverage as well.

Melissa wore her brown and blond highlighted hair pulled away from her face in a high ponytail. She wore oversized sunglasses on her face and large, hoop earrings on her earlobes. Melissa donned a set of necklaces. One appeared to be a plain gold chain while the other featured her name in a script font. Her feet were bare as she walked in front of the stunning porch.

The area boasted a stone entryway, stark white railings, a white front door, and coordinating light fixture. The stone accent continued down through the front steps of the abode, seen beneath each stair. The top featured a walkway of large gray stones. The only color to the area was a green palm plant that sat next to the doorway in a white pot. Green foliage dotted the landscaping.