Hilde Osland Wows Fans In Strapless Butterfly Top

Australian-based model Hilde Osland knows how to get the attention of her 3.5 million Instagram followers. They seem to love seeing her model all kinds of outfits that range from sexy sportswear to elegant dresses. On Friday, she shared an update that featured her looking casual and sexy in a bandeau top and a pair of sweat pants that was an instant hit.

The influencer’s post consisted of two snapshots that captured her standing in an open space presumably in her home. Monochrome pieces of artwork hung on the walls behind her.

Hilde’s top was white with a colorful butterfly print on it. It hugged her chest and upper abdomen, highlighting her ample chest. The hem of the number fell a few inches below her breasts, putting her flat abs on display. She also sported a pair of grey marbled sweatpants with an elastic waistband.

To complete her casual look, Hilde wore her thick, blond hair parted in the middle and loose with a thin braid on one side. For accessories, she wore a trio of thick, gold necklaces and a pair of hoop earrings. She looked to be wearing a light application of foundation, smoky eye shadow, thick eyelashes and eyeliner. She sported blush on her cheeks and a coral shade on her lips.

The post was a hit, racking up more than 34,000 likes within an hour of it being shared on her Instagram account.

Dozens of fans headed to the comments section to give the post some love.

“Very Gorgeous and Beautiful pic of you!!! Your photos are Amazing and always on point each time!!!” wrote one admirer.

“Damn I don’t think you could look bad even if you tried. Very nice,” a second follower joked.

“Most beautiful women I’ve EVER LAID EYES ON!!” raved a third Instagram user.

“You are so incredibly beautiful. It’s mind boggling,” a fourth fan commented.

In the first snapshot, sunlight streamed in through a nearby window and a sliver of light fell across Hilde’s face, highlighting the blue color of her eyes. She tilted her head and gave the camera a serious look. She stood with one hip to the side, accentuating her hourglass shape.

The second picture was similar to the first. It captured Hilde from the front, but it was a closeup shot that gave her fans a better look at her pretty face and her cute top. Her hair fell in waves over her shoulders as she wore a serious expression on her face.