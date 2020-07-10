Courtney Stodden Calls Brian Austin Green A ‘Womanizer’ As She Breaks Her Silence About Their Relationship

Courtney Stodden had some words for her former flame, Brian Austin Green. The model called the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor a “womanizer” in a statement to Fox News on Thursday. This report came on the heels of some back and forth banter through the media for the pair. Last week, Stodden posted a bizarre video of the two, after which Green called the model “super nice but disappointing.”

In the statement, Stodden insinuated that she had a physical relationship with the actor. The former child bride informed the outlet that the two were having fun for a bit. However, Stodden claimed that their involvement took a wrong turn after the actor misbehaved.

“I had blocked him after several other women who he was playing came forward to me,” Stodden alleged.

The actress believed that the claims were credible, too.

“I stand with them and I believe them,” Stodden insisted.

The pair were first spotted together last month, grabbing takeout in Malibu, California. The lingerie model maintained that Green didn’t want people to know about their relationship.

“Brian wanted me to remain his little secret.”

Stodden then took some shots at her former flame.

“He looks a bit unhinged,” she claimed.

The digs went even more in-depth, and Stodden seemed to psychoanalyze Green.

“The truth is that Brian is disappointed in himself.”

Stodden further revealed that she was “stunned” by the actor’s recent comments about her. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the actor was approached by a paparazzi outside a grocery store recently and asked about his feelings toward Stodden. The model had recently released a bizarre video that left fans confused. In the short clip, the two were in a hot tub addressing a woman named Ashley. Stodden posted it shortly after the actor was spotted on a date with the Australian model, Tina Louise.

That was when the actor made negative remarks about Stodden. Green claimed that the video Stodden posted was filmed over a month ago and was a greeting for one of the actress’ friends. Green believed that Stodden posted it just to “create problems” for him and Louise.

It seemed as though this situation might have a bright side for the model as it has provided the 25-year-old with some more life experiences. Stodden told Fox News that she was writing a memoir as well as releasing some new music soon. Stodden’s latest song will mirror her love life and precisely “the repercussions many of us women face when being used.”