Fitness Model Lisa Lanceford Flaunts Killer Figure In Booty-Training Video

Fitness model Lisa Lanceford posted a new video to social media site Instagram on Thursday, July 9, in which she trained her glutes. In an accompanying caption, the fitness trainer told her followers that she will be releasing new products through her personal brand Strong and Sxy, including the booty band she used in the video.

For her workout, the model wore a black sports bra and leggings. The top included spaghetti straps and a low neckline, and showed off plenty of skin, including her sculpted shoulders, upper back, and arms. The leggings rose to her belly button and extended to her ankles. The spandex material clung to Lisa’s lean, toned legs and backside. A small gap between the top and bottoms revealed a glimpse of the model’s chiseled abs.

The trainer chose a pair of white sneakers for footwear and styled her long, brunette tresses in a bun at the base of her head. She also appeared to have added a touch of eye makeup and lip gloss to complete the look.

The booty workout consisted of five different exercises, each separated into an individual video clip in the post. Lisa carried out the exercises in an indoor living space and used a gray booty band for equipment.

In the caption of the post, Lisa told her followers that she has received a lot of messages from fans inquiring about the booty band they saw in one of her recent stories. She wrote that while she was supposed to release a new booty band through her brand back in November, she had to cancel production due to low quality. In the meantime, Lisa has been testing bands from a variety of companies and now has samples of the band she wants to release to her trainees.

The model wrote that she’s super excited about the new bands but does not yet have a confirmed release date. She specified that the release date will be announced soon and that the bands will be affordable. She ended the message with a note that two more products, barbell pads and lifting belts, will also be released soon through her shop.

The post earned more than 25,000 likes and nearly 250 comments within the first day. Many of the model’s followers expressed their excitement for the release of the new booty band and other products.

“Amazing! Need some new ones! And I love my resistance bands from you,” one Instagram user commented.

“Exciteddddd!!! Another achievement for the brand, well done babe,” another follower wrote.