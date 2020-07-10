Alexis Ren Shows Off Beautiful Body In New Instagram Share: ‘I Am Love’

Alexis Ren showed off her beautiful body in a new Instagram share. She explained her feelings about self-worth and love, all while flaunting her fine form in a striking new update where she wore a skintight bodysuit. The former Dancing with the Stars finalist posted the sequence of images on July 9, with the announcement that she had helped to create a fitness platform called Warriors.

In the share, which featured three separate photo uploads, Alexis looked striking. The model, singer, and Instagram fan-favorite showed off her left profile in the first photo. The 23-year-old wore a long-sleeved black one-piece garment. It featured a front zipper detail that ended below her navel. In the pic, Alexis unzipped the garment to the middle of her breasts and showed off her cleavage. The silver zipper had a style detail that featured a large, rectangular-shaped pull. The jumpsuit also had a coordinating belt. Its buckle was the same metal tone as the zipper. The outfit featured long shorts that ended at the top of her knees.

Alexis looked striking in the first image of three she shared with Instagram. She used her body as a canvas to prove to her 13.8 million followers that a woman could be strong and soft at the same time. She wore her hair in two braids, one fashioned atop each side of her head. Each hung down her back. The model’s makeup was clean and natural-looking. Her eyes appeared to be accented with black eyeliner and mascara. Light-colored blush and a coordinating contour appeared to be applied to accent her cheekbones and a nude lipstick seemed to be applied to her lips.

In the second image, Alexis tilted her head back and pulled at the strap of her belt. The third shot showed the model with her right hip jutted out to the side, her hands atop her head, and her eyes cast downward.

The caption of the share explained what appeared to be Alexis’ mission statement for her new business venture. She explained that she committed to being a better version of herself and used other positive reinforcements to encourage her followers to accept and care for themselves.

Fans of the model loved the sequence of strong images and posted their own feelings regarding Alexis’ new business in the comments section of the share.

“Love you and excited for this journey with you,” said one follower.

“Best, best and beast,” remarked a second fan on the social media site.

“You look stunning. So excited for this journey,” stated a third admirer, followed by a red heart emoji.

“Lara Croft Tomb Raider vibes,” said a fourth user, referencing the film and its strong female lead character.