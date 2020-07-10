‘Ramy’ Gets Renewed For Season 3 On Hulu And Lindsay Lohan Might Finally Show Up

Hulu has officially renewed Ramy for a third season, and the show’s creator, Ramy Youssef, has broken down the previous season while hinting at what could come in Season 3, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly.

Youssef stars in the series, which follows a first-generation American Muslim who is on a spiritual journey. At the end of Season 1, Ramy decided to visit his family in Egypt to reconnect with himself and his religion. While there, he discovered his grandfather had passed away and ended up in a sexual relationship with his cousin. Season 2 saw Ramy return to America and become almost obsessed with getting the approval and spiritual guidance of Sheikh Ali, played by Mahershala Ali. By the end of the season, Ramy has tarnished his relationship with his new mentor and lost his wife.

While chatting with EW, Youssef said he wanted the storyline of Season 2 to break open the door for new conversations for Ramy and his family. He said throughout the season, Ramy was forced to deal with himself in a “much clearer way than we’ve ever seen, and having to understand what his actual connection to his faith is.” Youssef said his character had been doing an “egocentric performance” when it comes to his faith but ultimately realized that wasn’t enough.

As for Season 3, Youssef has yet to share any plot details but he did mention that he’s hoping Lindsay Lohan will finally make an appearance during the upcoming 10-episode season.

Youssef previously said that he managed to contact the actress and she had agreed to be a part of Season 2 along with Mia Khalifa, but ended up ghosting him.

“We had an idea that it wasn’t just [Khalifa], but we were interested in this idea of people that you don’t really think are Muslim,” he said. “We actually cast Lindsay Lohan, because Lindsay had this whole thing about converting to Islam. And I talked to her and she was down, and then, you know, like Lindsay does, we just kind of stopped hearing from her.”

He said the door remains open for Lohan because she’s one of his “favorite Muslims.”

Along with Youssef, the series also stars Hiam Abbass, May Calamawy, Amr Waked, Laith Nakli, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer, and Steve Way. Amir Arison, who is best known for his role on The Blacklist, has also made an appearance on the hit series, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.