Paula Manzanal Rocks A Stylish Bikini In New Beach Photo

Peruvian model Paula Manzanal recently went online and treated her 2 million followers to yet another hot bikini snap.

In the picture, Paula could be seen rocking a very sexy white bikini that had blue-colored rhombuses and flowers printed all over it. The skimpy bikini boasted triangular cups, supported by a thin string that ran across her chest. It also featured stylish chain straps that tied behind her neck. The minuscule garment allowed Paula to show off an ample amount of cleavage as well as a glimpse of sideboob.

She teamed the bikini top with matching string bottoms that she tied high on her hips to accentuate her perfect waist-to-hip ratio. The attire also drew viewers’ attention toward her taut stomach, slender waist, and well-toned, lean legs.

In keeping with her style, she opted for a full face of makeup. She appeared to have applied some beige foundation to match her sun-kissed skin tone. She seemingly dusted her cheeks with a bronze blush combined with a highlighter, wore a dark mauve lipstick, opted for bronze eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and dark, well-defined eyebrows.

She wore her highlighted tresses in soft waves, letting her locks fall over her shoulder and arm.

To pose for the snap, Paula could be seen standing at a beach. She slightly bent one of her knees, looked away from the camera, and puckered her lips as she soaked up the sun.

Since a picture is more than a thousand words, Paula did not add a caption. Instead, she just posted a blue-colored heart.

Within 16 hours of posting, the snap garnered more than 41,000 likes. In addition to that, many of her ardent followers flocked to the comments section and posted about 1,250 messages to praise her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Paula, you always look amazing,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are looking so gorgeous. I love your body,” another user chimed in, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“Oh wow, look at those legs. You are extremely sexy!” a third admirer remarked.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world, Paula. Your husband is a very lucky man!” a fourth follower wrote.

Aside from her regular followers, many of her fellow models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Vicky Aisha, Shantal Monique, Avital Cohen, and Natalie Gauvreau.

Paula teases her fans with her skin-baring pics from time to time. On July 4, she shared another hot snap wherein she was featured showing off her incredible abs in a two-piece bathing suit.