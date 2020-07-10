Pamela Alexandra Flaunts Curves In Thong Bathing Suit That Teases Her Underboob

Instagram model Pamela Alexandra took to the popular social media platform on Thursday, July 9, to post a short video clip in which she flaunted her curves in a bathing suit.

The model wore a one-piece thong suit that featured a lime-green color on the top half and a gray, slightly transparent material with black horizontal stripes on the bottom. The suit included a large cut out along the chest and into the model’s midsection, which drew the eye to her busty chest and showed off a peek of underboob. A low neckline gave viewers an eyeful of her cleavage. The material of the bathing suit contoured to Pamela’s narrow waist and ample hips, flattering her figure, while the thong left plenty of skin on display along the model’s backside.

Pamela wore her long, dark tresses in multiple thin braids and appeared to have made up her face with black mascara, black eyeliner, eye shadow, and pink lipstick. She also showed off a set of red manicured fingernails.

The Brazilian model appeared to have filmed the selfie video in a bathroom. She positioned her body close to the camera, which was placed on a low surface. The video began with an eyeful of Pamela’s cleavage as she began recording the video. She then stepped back and showed off the front of her body, tossing her braids behind her as she spoke to her followers. The model told her fans that she had been talking the day before about getting a new swimsuit, leaving them to assume that the bathing suit she sported was a recent purchase.

Pamela continued to model her figure and twisted around to show off the backside of her body, drawing attention to her ample booty. She continued to play with her hair and smile for the camera before stopping the recording.

In the caption of the video, Pamela wrote that she missed Brazil, first in Portuguese and then again in English. She followed up with green, yellow, and blue heart emoji. The post earned more than 50,000 likes and over 2,200 comments within the first day. Many of the model’s followers took to the comments section of the post to pen compliments and messages of love. Others simply left strings of emoji to express their feelings.

“What a beautiful smile on the face of a beautiful woman,” one Instagram user commented.

“God what a beauty!” another follower wrote.

“I love that bathing suit on you. You are absolutely gorgeous,” yet one more fan chimed in.