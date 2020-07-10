Naya Rivera & Son Seen Boarding Pontoon Boat In Newly-Released Surveillance Footage

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage from a CCTV camera located near the dock from the day Naya Rivera and her son Josey Dorsey took a boat out on the lake, reported Page Six.

Rivera’s son was later found alone on the boat in a life vest while the search for his mother is still ongoing. Sadly, the search mission has since become a recovery mission as authorities have said she is presumed dead, likely having drowned in the lake.

The footage shows the Glee alum and her son arriving at the lake in a black Jeep. She appeared to be wearing a pair of shorts and a baseball cap in the video. It shows her assisting her son from the car before grabbing a few bags and then starting the walk toward the dock.

Rivera and her 4-year-old were seen getting boarding the pontoon boat and departing into the open waters at around 1:00 p.m. PST. Everything looked calm, and the weather appeared to be perfect for enjoying the water.

According to the article, the vessel where the mother-and-son duo was traveling was in a Ventura reservoir, which is located approximately 56 miles northwest of the downtown area of Los Angeles.

When authorities later found the boat, Josey was asleep and told them his mother had gone for a swim and not returned. Thankfully, he is in good health and has been reunited with his father and Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey.

“Investigators believe Rivera drowned in what appears to be a tragic accident,” said the sheriff’s office in a statement.

Multiple users on social media expressed their sympathies for Rivera and hoped she would be found safe.

A few noted her strange parking job in the surveillance video, saying it was “bizarre.”

Aside from the CCTV footage, Fox News also reported that audio of the 911 call placed to report Rivera’s disappearance was also released.

“The emergency is we have a missing person,” said the caller at approximately 4:40 p.m on Wednesday.

The person also said, “We found a little girl in one of the boats by the south end (of Lake Piru) but her mom’s nowhere to be found.”

The “little girl” turned out to be Rivera’s son Josey, who has long hair.

As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Sergeant Kevin O’Donoghue recently gave an update on the search for the 33-year-old actress. He explained how difficult it is for the divers to search the lake due to low visibility.

He also noted that the lake is full of debris, and sometimes swimmers can get caught in the undergrowth, leading to drowning.

“If the body is entangled in something beneath the water, it may never come back up,” said the sergeant.