Kelly Clarkson Speaks Out About Her Mental Health Amid Divorce And Ongoing Pandemic

Kelly said her mind has been a 'roller coaster' since the pandemic began.

Kelly Clarkson bravely got candid about her mental health amid her divorce and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic during the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, July 9. The original American Idol winner, who’s very outgoing, spoke out about how she’s been doing while at home much more over the past few months while she chatted with former The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik, who also opened up about how she’s been coping.

Kelly admitted to the actress that she has a history of suffering from depression as she shared how difficult she’s found it to not be able to go out and spend time with different people. She added that her mind has been a “roller coaster” while quarantining with her family as they spoke via video chat in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

“I have suffered from depression and it’s one of those things where I don’t do well,” she said, per The Sun.

“And I’m an extrovert, so this not seeing humans and not interacting, I really feed off of people’s energy and I love the people that I’ve chosen to surround myself with in my life,” she continued.

Kelly, who filed from divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock last month after almost seven years of marriage, then opened up about how much she’s missed interacting with different people, including her “glam squad” who would get her ready for event and TV appearances such as her coaching stint on The Voice.

She then joked that what she doesn’t miss is getting all dressed up and sitting in the makeup chair for an hour as she’s notably appeared on her eponymous talk show without makeup on multiple occasions while filming new episodes from home.

“But I miss them, and I miss talking to them,” she added.

Prior to Kelly speaking out about how she’s coped, Mayim noted the importance of being vocal about mental health struggles which can still be seen as a taboo subject.

“It’s definitely been a roller coaster and I’ve been very open and vocal about growing up with mental health challenges and that’s a continuing issue for many of us who struggle,” she said, as she pointed out that “it’s okay not to be okay.”

Kelly’s latest discussion of how her mental health is amid the ongoing pandemic came shortly after it was reported that being locked down with her husband was allegedly what made her see that divorce was her only option.

A source alleged to Entertainment Tonight last month that Kelly found spending so much time with her husband when the family headed out to their ranch in Montana to be “detrimental” to their marriage and claimed that all the time they spent together only amplified their existing issues.