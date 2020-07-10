Tahlia Hall Soaks Up Some Sun In A Tiny Zebra-Print Bikini

Tahlia Hall put her dangerous curves and enviable assets on display in her latest Instagram snapshot. Much to the delight of her 526,000 followers, the Australian model slipped into a tiny animal-print two-piece swimsuit that perfectly showcased her bombshell body as she soaked up some sun.

Tahlia was seen enjoying a sunny day outdoors. She posed front and center, dressed in her skimpy bathing suit. The worm’s-eye view shot showed the model standing with her legs slightly apart, with both of her arms raised. She used her hands as shade for her eyes from the warm sunlight.

The bright sunshine enveloped her flawless skin, making it glow. The blue sky with clouds, a wall, and plants comprised her background. A filter was seemingly applied to the saucy snapshot, which enhanced its saturation and sharpness.

Tahlia rocked a tiny zebra-print bikini from a brand called Kristen Lonie Swimwear. The white base of the piece complemented her lightly bronzed skin. The top featured a plunging neckline, which exposed a great deal of her ample cleavage. The fully-lined cups seemed a bit small against her breasts that it showed a glimpse of her underboob.

She sported minuscule bikini bottoms that hugged her slender frame. The high leg cuts emphasized her curvy hips and also helped elongate her legs. The backside wasn’t shown in the shot, but the swimwear appeared to be a thong.

Tahlia left her golden tresses down and styled straight with some loose waves at the ends. To keep the focus solely on her new bikini, she kept her jewelry to a minimum and sported only a gold bangle. The shade made it hard to determine her whole makeup look. From what was visible, she appeared to wear darkened eyebrows, several coats of mascara, and nude lipstick.

Tahlia made sure to give credit to Kristen Lonie Swimwear, as well as the professional photographer, Muscat Media Creative, by tagging their respective Instagram accounts in the post.

In less than a day, the new upload gained more than 9,500 likes and upward of 190 comments. A lot of her social media fans flocked to the comments section, taking the opportunity to shower her with compliments and praise. Many of them told her she looked beautiful and hot. A few others opted to express their thoughts about the image by dropping a string of emoji.

“Breathtakingly beautiful,” one of her fans wrote, adding three flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“This snap is wild. You make my heart beat,” wrote another admirer.

“You are so beautiful, and with a perfect body,” a third social media user added.