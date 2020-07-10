CupcakKe Rocks Multicolored Hair & Tiny Strapless Dress For Latest Outfit Post

The rapper CupcakKe took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. She recently released her new single “Discounts” and has been promoting the song via the social media platform ever since.

The “Lemon Pepper” songstress stunned in a strapless black dress that fell way above her upper-thigh. The garment featured mid-length sleeves that still showed off her shoulders. She paired the ensemble with heels that displayed her feet and her pedicured toes. CupcakKe accessorized with large hoop earrings and eye-catching sunglasses that had a mirror effect on the frames. The entertainer is known for sporting different hairstyles and opted for multicolored shoulder-length locks. She rocked a pink Gucci handbag on her right shoulder and showed off the numerous tattoos inked on her chest and hands. CupCakKe decorated her fingernails with red polish and appeared to have applied a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, mascara, eyeliner, shimmery eyeshadow, and false eyelashes.

She treated fans to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, CupcakKe was captured outdoors from head-to-toe on granite flooring. She raised her left hand to her shades and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next frame, CupcakKe posed side-on. She looked over her shoulder without her sunglasses on and held her shades out in front of her with both hands.

In the third and final frame, the 23-year-old flashed a smile and showed off her pearly whites. She covered one eye with her colorful hair and was clearly glowing within the moment.

For her caption, CupcakKe told fans she was on the set of the music video for “Discounts.”

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 32,200 likes and over 670 comments, proving to be very popular with her over half a million followers.

“OMFG HOW DO YOU LOOK THIS INSANELY HOT??!!!!?” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“YOU LOOK SO GOOD,” another person shared.

“Sis why you gotta be out here snatching my edges like dat,” remarked a third fan.

“This is your best look so far,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for CupcakKe. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she debuted her new chest tattoo in a couple of snapshots via Instagram last month. CupcakKe displayed the butterfly tattoo in a white bandeau top with long loose-fitted sleeves. She sported her long dark hair in braids and wore long acrylic nails with a coat of neon yellow polish.