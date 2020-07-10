Helen Hunt, 57, Flaunts Fit Physique While Rocking A Revealing Triangle Bikini In Malibu

Helen Hunt celebrated her 57th birthday last month, but that hasn’t stopped her from flaunting her fit physique at the beach. The Mad About You star was spotted in California yesterday, where she had a splash during her outing.

Photos that were shared by The Daily Mail captured the blond actress at the beach in Malibu. The publication shared several images of Hunt walking along the shore after she cooled herself off in the Pacific Ocean. It looked to be another sun-filled day in SoCal, and most of the images showed Hunt with sunlight drenching her sun-kissed skin.

In the first photo that in the series, Hunt was all smiles as she walked toward dry land. She appeared to be taking a step forward, but her attention was focused at her side. Hunt draped her arms casually at her side and wore her long, blond locks slicked out of her face. The actress’ soaking wet tresses fell at her back.

Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Hunt’s day of fun in the sun killed for a sexy bikini that showed off her enviable curves. The star opted for a black bikini that fit her like a glove. The top of the suit boasted triangle cups that had a scooping V-neckline, which accentuated her cleavage. The suit’s thin straps stretched over her toned shoulders while her sculpted arms were also well on display. Hunt added a set of layered necklaces to her collar that matched the color of her swimsuit. She also wore a gold ring on her left hand, which provided her look with the perfect amount of bling.

The bottom of the set was just as revealing, and the garment hit a few inches below Hunt’s trim abs. It had mid-size straps that with a high cut that showcased her toned and tanned legs, which looked way longer than her 5’7″ frame would suggest.

Another photo in the series captured Hunt in thigh-deep water. She faced her chest toward the camera and used one of her hands to gather her hair in a ponytail behind her head. The photo gave readers a spectacular glimpse of Hunt’s chiseled abs and tiny midsection.

The mother of one appeared to go makeup-free for her beachside outing and kept her blemish-free skin untouched. Her cheeks had a naturally rosy color on them, likely from the heat of the sun. Last month, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Hunt went boogie boarding in Malibu, and she appeared to be rocking the same bikini for the outing.

Hunt made headlines last year for her reprised role as Jamie Buchman in Spectrum’s Mad About You revival.