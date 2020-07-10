‘DWTS’ Mirrorball Winner Jordan Fisher Shares Sweet Words For Ex-Partner Lindsay Arnold

Dancing with the Stars mirrorball winner Jordan Fisher shared sweet words for his former professional dance partner Lindsay Arnold in a new Instagram share. The singer, dancer, and Broadway star posted a throwback image to the couple’s days on the ABC dance competition series and added some sweet sentiments in the photo’s caption.

The couple, who paired up for Season 25, was a fan-favorite from the start. Their youthful energy and love for dance shone through each of their performances. This helped score Lindsay and Jordan a mirrorball win for the season and established a long friendship that reportedly continues to this day. The couple triumphed over violinist Lindsey Stirling, the season’s runner-up, and actor Frankie Muniz, who placed third.

In the caption, Jordan stated that he loved his former partner, whom he called his “sister,” and added a tongue-in-cheek comment about how she has managed to keep her figure throughout her first pregnancy. Lindsay is married to Samuel Cusick and the couple is expecting their first child, a girl, at the end of this year. Jordan is readying himself for marriage to longtime girlfriend Ellie Woods. The couple became engaged in May 2019.

In the sweet snap, Lindsay and Jordan stood alongside one another in the ballroom as they received their scores for a Samba performance. The couple had completed a performance of the challenging ballroom dance to the tune”Mi Gente” by J. Balvin and Willy Williams. Their overall score was 24 out of 30.

Series host Tom Bergeron is seen on the left-hand side of the image, his arm clearly visible as he holds a microphone. Jordan wore a denim vest and a white, button-down shirt in the photo. He paired that with black dress pants. During that time period, Jordan had dyed his naturally dark hair blond.

Lindsay wore a two-piece sparkling outfit. The pro showed off the figure Jordan referenced in his caption with denim dance shorts that hung low on her waist. Her blond hair was cut into a short bob, blown over to the side. She hugged Jordan around the waist in the sweet share.

Fans of the actor loved the image and his sentiments toward Lindsay.

“I miss seeing you two dance together, you were wonderful,” noted one follower.

“You guys were honestly the BEST!! I was always so impressed,” stated a second fan, followed by two heart-eyed emoji.

“FAVORITESSSSS! This was the last good season of Dancing with the Stars,” remarked a viewer of the series.

“You guys were so adorable together, glad to hear you are still friends,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.