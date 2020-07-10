Ashleigh Jordan Wears White Sports Bra & Yellow Leggings For New Abs Workout

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan posted a new workout to popular social media site Instagram on Thursday, July 9, in which she trained her ab muscles.

The fitness trainer wore an outfit from her personal activewear brand NVGTN that consisted of a white sports bra and yellow leggings. The bra included thick shoulder straps and cut outs along the upper back that gave viewers a glimpse of her sculpted muscles. The leggings extended to Ashleigh’s ankles and featured a wide waistband that rose high on her hips. The spandex material clung to the model’s curves and emphasized her pert booty and muscular legs. A small gap between the top and bottoms teased the trainer’s toned midsection.

Ashleigh completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and accessorized with a silver pendant necklace and sunglasses. She styled her long, blond tresses in a ponytail that flowed down her back and appeared to have added a touch of make up to her face.

The model carried out the ab workout on a small boardwalk stretching into a pond. She completed a total of four exercises and did not use any equipment, relying instead on body weight for resistance. Ashleigh performed the workout standing up.

The first exercise in the circuit was the standing bird dog. Ashleigh supported her weight on one leg and extended the other out behind her, maintaining slow movements and tension in her core muscles. She followed up with a set of squats that combined an oblique crunch. As she came out of a deep squat, the model raised one knee to touch the opposite elbow, alternating sides each time.

In the third video, the fitness trainer demonstrated the lunge twist. Moving her body into a reverse lunge, Ashleigh brought her hands to her chest and twisted her torso from one side to the other. The final exercise in the workout was the oblique crunch. Ashleigh raised her arms above her head and brought them down to meet her knee as she bent one leg up toward her chest.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh encouraged her followers to spice up their ab workout with standing exercises in a new environment. She added that the exercises were neck-strain free while still causing a burn in the core muscles.

The ab workout proved popular among the model’s 3.5 million followers, earning over 50,000 likes and more than 650 likes within the first 10 hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site.