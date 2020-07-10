Yanet Garcia Shows Off Curvy Derrière In Gym Selfie

Yanet Garcia used her trim and toned figure to send a positive message to her followers in her latest Instagram post. The fitness model shared a snap of that featured her looking smoking hot while striking a pose in the gym.

Yanet’s update was a mirror selfie that captured her standing between workout equipment. A bottle of water and a towel sat on part of a machine next to her. A treadmill, along with a set of weights, could be seen behind her.

The 30-year-old model was stylishly dressed for her workout session in a pair of cheetah-print workout leggings that hugged her every curve. They had a high waist and appeared to have a ruched seam along the backside that emphasized her round derrière. She paired the leggings with a black tank top that had large armholes. Underneath, she wore a black workout bra. Yanet also sported a pair of black trainers. She completed her gym outfit with black baseball cap and a pair of white headphones, which she wore over the cap.

The popular influencer stood with her back facing the mirror. She turned slightly and posed with one leg behind her, flaunting her curvy booty. The pose showed off her flat abs as well as her toned legs. The bare skin on the side of her abs peeked through the opening in the side of the shirt. She looked down as she held the phone to snap the photo.

Yanet wore her hair pulled back in a low ponytail, which she appeared to wear through the hole in the back of the cap. Because the bill of the cap covered most of her face, it was unclear if she was wearing any makeup.

Yanet wrote the caption in Spanish, but a translation provided by Google Translate revealed that she told her fans that since they might not always feel motivated, they would need to learn discipline.

Most of the comments were also written in Spanish, but judging from the amount of heart and flame emoji, her admirers enjoyed the post.

Some of her English-speaking followers chimed in with a few compliments.

“Looking. At. You. Can. Motivate. Me. Beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful,” echoed a second Instagram user.

“Always Fit,” a third comment read.

“Perfect,” replied a fourth admirer.

Yanet is proof that hard work in the gym pays off. Last month, she shared a snap that saw her looking fabulous in a hot pink swimsuit while she posed outside.