Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals There Are ‘Conversations’ About A ‘Zoey 101’ Reboot

The Nickelodeon show could be heading back to TV.

Jamie Lynn Spears could be returning to TV screens as Zoey Brooks. After previously hinting at a possible reboot back in May, the singer and actress has revealed in a new interview this week that there are now “conversations” about potentially bringing back her Nickelodeon hit Zoey 101 12 years after the show left the air.

Jamie Lynn gave an update on the state of a possible revival when she spoke to Entertainment Tonight, where she revealed that she’d actually love to get her 12-year-old daughter Maddie in on the action this time around.

Britney Spears‘ younger sister admitted that it’s difficult to get much done on the project amid the ongoing pandemic, as she told the outlet that “conversations that were started before this have kind of [taken] a slow pace, as everything else in the world.”

She added that she’s “still having the conversations” with those who can get a reboot of the ground though, and added that they’re currently “figuring out how to tell the story in a way that is going to do it justice, because we want it to be good.”

Though she didn’t reveal any potential storylines, things would no doubt be very different this time around. When the show first debuted back in 2005, it revolved around Jamie Lynn’s Zoey and her friends at the boarding school Pacific Coast Academy. Jamie Lynn is now 29-years-old, so it’s not clear what the premise of the show would be if it returned.

The star did have an idea though, suggesting that Maddie could play a younger version of Zoey.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

However, the “How Could I Want More” singer — who recently opened up about quarantining with her famous sister at home in Louisiana amid the ongoing pandemic — noted that they won’t just throw something together to get the show back on the air as soon as possible.

“We want it to relate to the fans. That’s why the show worked in the first place, because we connected to our fans and where they were in their life. So we want to make sure we find a home and the best story to tell,” she shared.

Zoey 101 ran on Nickelodeon for four seasons between 2005 and 2008 and also starred Christopher Massey, Victoria Justice, and Austin Butler.

It was largely speculated that the show was canceled after Jamie Lynn confirmed that she was expecting her first child at 16-years-old with her then boyfriend. However, creator Dan Schneider denied those claims in a 2007 post on his blog, DanWrap, and claimed that it wasn’t until a few weeks after production wrapped on the fourth season that the cast and crew found out about the star’s pregnancy.

“The network felt they had enough episodes, and everyone involved with the show was ready to move on and do other things,” he said.