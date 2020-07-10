Marie Osmond Thrills Fans With Adorable Then And Now Photos As She Sleeps With Her Dolls

'The Talk' co-host got nostalgic about her beloved doll collection.

Marie Osmond shared a new photo to Instagram that showed her sleeping with her dolls back in the day — and today.

The Talk star,60, took to Instagram to post a throwback of her as a little girl sleeping in her bed with three dolls back in the 1960s. Marie then provided an updated photo of her today with three dolls in her bed, including a “Marie” doll that was created in her likeness.

Marie was pictured with her hand over her mouth as she giggled in the new photo. The Donny & Marie star was also covered up with similar quilts in both of the photos.

In the caption to the post, Marie revealed that she found the vintage photo in one of her craft books. The singer and TV personality noted that she loved dolls — and quilts — when she was a little girl and she loves them now.

In comments to the post, fans and famous friends, including Kathy Hilton, reacted to Marie’s love for her doll collection.

“Marie I love dolls too!!!” Hilton wrote. “Let’s play.”

“Your dolls look like they got a lot of love,” another fan wrote.

“So sweet to recreate that adorable picture!” another added.

“You’re a doll!” a fourth fan wrote to Marie.

Other fans were very familiar with some of the dolls in the updated photo and even named them. And others noted that they miss Marie’s doll collection that she used to sell on the TV shopping network QVC, with some asking the star if she is planning to go back into the dollmaking business.

Fas know that Marie has an extensive doll collection. During an at-home appearance on The Talk in April, Marie showed off some of the dolls she designed and other antique dolls she has housed in curio cabinets in her Utah home.

“Here are some of the dolls I designed through the years,” Marie said, per Closer Weekly. “I’ve designed dolls for 25 years!”

In addition to her doll designs, Marie is known for her throwback fashion designs as well. In a nostalgic post on her Instagram story this week, the “Paper Roses” singer shared throwback snaps of her vintage sewing patterns for Butterick.

“Just a reminder that this actually happened,” Marie captioned photos of the wild ’70s designs. “Who else remembers my sewing patterns?”

Marie’s photo included patterns for a doll wardrobe as well as patterns for women’s clothing,.