Sarah Paulson Throws A Little Shade At Lea Michele When Asked About Her Diva Antics

Sarah wasn't about to defend the former 'Glee' star amid multiple reports of bad behavior.

Sarah Paulson was the latest star to be asked to share their feelings about former Glee star Lea Michele after the actress was hit with a wave of criticism for alleged diva antics and rude behavior on set. Though it’s not thought that the two have ever worked together directly, both have worked very closely with Glee creator Ryan Murphy on multiple occasions and have starred in several of his projects.

Sarah was asked to share her opinion on Lea and the allegations during an appearance on the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen After Show on Thursday, July 9, where she chatted to Andy and Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan by video call in line with social distancing guidelines.

Lea’s name was brought up after a viewer emailed in a question that pointed out both she and Sarah were Ryan’s “muses.”

“Since you and Lea Michele are two of Ryan Murphy’s muses, what do you make of the recent news of her on-set behavior?” Andy asked.

That’s when things turned pretty awkward.

Andy let out a mischievous smile after he read the question out, while Sarah remained totally silent. She also showed off a coy smile with a slight glint in her eye while Andy widened his grin and tilted his head.

Rather than defending the “Cannonball” singer, Sarah appeared to make it clear that she probably wasn’t the biggest fan of the actress and singer. She broke the awkward silence by throwing a little shade as she pretended she didn’t even hear the question.

“I’m having a weird connection, I can’t really hear you,” Sarah said with a grin.

“I think that’s called pleading the fifth on this show,” Sonja then chimed in after seeing the awkward moment go down.

“Yeah, don’t you do the plead the fifth?” Sarah then added.

Andy then quickly moved the conversation along with another question.

Lea was hit with multiple accusations of bad behavior on set earlier this year, which snowballed after her former Glee co-star Samantha Marie Ware slammed her on social media and accused her of making her time on the Fox show a “living hell.”

Many of their fellow cast mates, including Melissa Benoist, Heather Morris, Alex Newell, and Amber Riley, all also spoke out or shared sentiments on social media that appeared to agree with Samantha’s take on the “On My Way” singer’s behavior.

Lea, who is currently expecting her first child, later issued an apology and vowed that she would “be better.” She added that she was “learning” and was “very sorry” and wanted to be a good role model for her child.