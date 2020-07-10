JoJo Drives Fans Crazy In Matching Savage X Fenty Lingerie Photo

Singer JoJo took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself. The “Too Little Too Late” hitmaker is an ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand and looks nothing short of incredible in their garments.

The 29-year-old — who won her first Grammy Award earlier this year — stunned in a black bra that featured lace detailing. She showed off her decolletage, which she left bare with no necklaces, and her toned stomach. JoJo paired the ensemble with semi-sheer lace panties of the same color. She displayed the numerous tattoos she has inked all over her body, including the dinosaur skeleton on her left forearm. According to Steal Her Style, JoJo has a total of 19 tattoos.

She kept her nails short with a coat of polish and appeared to be going for a natural makeup look. JoJo styled her long wavy blond hair down and pushed to one side. She also opted for no visible jewelry.

For her most recent upload, JoJo looked to be at home in her front room. She was snapped from the knees up in front of her colorful home decor. The True Confessions of a Hollywood Starlet actress was captured sipping on a mug decorated with multicolored flowers. JoJo looked directly at the camera lens while pushing one leg forward.

For her caption, she hinted she was having her morning coffee. JoJo also told fans to check out her other Instagram account for the “perfect” vegan pastry.

In the tags, she credited Savage X Fenty for the matching underwear set.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 146,000 likes and over 1,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.8 million followers.

“I think my phone just melted. JoJo you are stunning,” one user wrote, adding multiple flame emoji.

“I’m putting this into the atmosphere. One day we will be married,” another person shared.

“Who needs pastry accompaniment when you’re the whole damn meal!!” remarked a third fan.

“No one is even caring about the vegan anything when ur standing there looking like a 10-course meal,” a fourth admirer commented.

Sending her loyal social media audience into a meltdown in Savage X Fenty gear is nothing new for JoJo. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she showed off an intimate tattoo in a bright lime green lace bodysuit and bra. The entertainer posed side-on and raised both her arms to her hair in front of a large cactus plant. She looked directly in front of her and displayed her profile. JoJo oozed confidence and proved why she is the perfect ambassador for the brand.