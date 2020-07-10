‘The Bold Type’ Spoilers: Jane Is Suspicious Of Kat And Ava While Sutton Deals With Being Dumped

The Season 4 finale of The Bold Type is set to air next week, and it looks like things are about to get complicated, based on a teaser recently uploaded to Freeform’s YouTube channel.

The television series follows three best friends — writer Jane Sloan, played by Katie Stevens; social media director Kat Edison, played by Aisha Dee; and fashion stylist Sutton Brady, played by Meghann Fahy; as they navigate life and love while working at Scarlet Magazine. During the pilot episode, viewers were also introduced to Nikohl Boosheri as Adena El Amin, a proud Muslim lesbian who quickly became Kat’s on-again, off-again girlfriend. Along with Sam Page as Richard Hunter, an in-house attorney for Scarlet’s publishing company and Sutton’s beau.

In the clip for next Thursday’s finale, Jacqueline, played by Melora Hardin, tells Jane that she is the future of the magazine. The clip then switches to Jane sitting at her desk complaining to her co-worker that Jacqueline has killed a story she was looking to publish. Jane said Jacqueline’s decision stemmed from personal reasons and it seems if the story is published, it could have serious ramifications for the older woman.

The clip also shows Kat testing the waters to see how Jane feels about Ava Rose, played by Alex Paxton-Beesley. Ava has been described as an “NRA card-carrying Republican” and she contributed to Kat losing her position at the magazine, but Kat finds herself wanting to date her.

“What do you think about Ava? She’s kind of cute, right? In like a gross kind of way,” Kat rambles before the clip switches to a shot of her and Ava having sex.

“Why do I get the feeling that you are more than podcast pals?” Jane questions.

As for the third member of the trio, the clip shows Sutton returning home for a visit. Earlier in the season, she told Richard that she didn’t want to have children and he packed his bags and left the apartment they shared, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Sutton says she doesn’t know who she is without her husband, and is later seen hooking up with someone else.

The official synopsis of the episode, which is titled “Not Far from the Tree,” reads as follows:

“Sutton visits her hometown but falls into a familiar pattern while there. Jane finds a big story, but it could have serious ramifications for Jacqueline. Kat is reluctant to share her new romance with Jane and Sutton.”