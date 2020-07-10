Jilissa Zoltko Wows Fans In Brown Cut-Out Swimsuit

Jilissa Zoltko made her 725,000 followers happy with a brand-new update, published to her Instagram page on Friday, July 10. The American model rocked a brown one-piece swimsuit that showcased her killer curves and ample assets.

Longtime followers of Jilissa know that she loves to spend time at resorts — be it swimming or simply lounging poolside basking in the sun, and today’s upload was no different. She appeared to be photographed at an unknown resort, clad in her scanty attire.

In the first snap, the babe stood on an entryway of what looked like a lounge area. She posed by angling her hip to the side with her left leg raised and knee bent. This position also showed a glimpse of her curvy behind. She lowered her chin as she gazed into the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

The second picture featured Jilissa in a similar pose. This time, she gave the photographer the biggest smile, proudly showing her pearly whites. The third image seemed like a candid shot of the model. She was still smiling, but with closed eyes.

Jilissa sported a sexy cut-out bathing suit that highlighted her lean figure. The swimwear, made of ribbed material, boasted a large cut-out in the midsection adorned with narrow straps. It also had a deep neckline, which displayed a nice look at her ample cleavage. The cups were tiny, and it hardly contained her breasts.

The lower part had high-cut bottoms that displayed plenty of skin. The whole garment was connected by silver-colored, O-rings with the help of straps holding the piece in place.

Jilissa wore her blond locks down in a heavy side part that fell over her right shoulder. She wore her signature makeup application that appeared to include a dewy foundation, filled-in eyebrows, black mascara, a hint of blush, and pink lipstick. As for her jewelry, she sported stud earrings and a gold bangle.

In the caption, Jilissa urged her fans to check out all the pics in the triple-update. She also shared that her skimpy swimwear was from PrettyLittleThing by tagging the brand in the post. In less than a day of going live on Instagram, the post has racked up almost 23,000 likes and over 260 comments. Hundreds of online admirers took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her incredibly toned physique.

“You have the cutest smile among all the models I’ve seen on Instagram. You are such a stunner!!” one of her followers commented.

“Unbelievably beautiful, and what a hot body!” gushed another admirer.

“Great photos! Number 2 is the best, in my opinion,” a third fan wrote.