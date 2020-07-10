’90 Day Fiancé’: Jihoon Lee Explains Why He’s Still Jobless

Jihoon Lee and Deavan Clegg are back for another season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, but the couple is still struggling to make their relationship work because of Lee’s inability to provide for his family, according to a report from E! News.

The current season of The Other Way finds Clegg trying to move to South Korea to be with Lee for the second time since they’ve been together. While she was still in the United States, Lee told his wife that he was gainfully employed and would be able to provide for her and her two children. Clegg packed her bags and traveled to her husband’s home country with her daughter, son, and mother, but she quickly realized he wasn’t completely honest about his financial situation.

In a sneak peek of Monday’s upcoming episode, Lee pulled his wife aside to explain to her why he doesn’t have a full-time job.

“I met you, and ever since then, I’ve been very nervous,” he said using a translator tool. “I never went to a good university, and it’s not like I had any marketable skills. I decided to work part-time as a delivery man because I can rest when I want to rest.”

Lee’s explanation didn’t sit well with his wife, and she compared her own lifestyle. She told him she managed to work 17 hours a day while taking care of the children, despite being “very tired.”

TLC

“I am just shocked right now,” she told the show’s cameras. “For me to put in all of that time to make sure my family was okay, while he took a part-time job just so he could take more naps is ridiculous.”

Lee told Clegg that he currently makes between $2,000 to $3,000 during good months, but she insisted he should be working full-time to support his family.

During the couple’s first appearance on the series, they had similar issues when Lee neglected to tell his wife about his massive debt and unemployment. He also expressed how stressed he was about Clegg’s move to South Korea, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The couple met on a dating app and Lee quickly traveled to Utah to meet Clegg. While together, they struggled to keep their hands off each other and ended up getting pregnant the first time they met. Later, Clegg traveled to South Korea with intentions of relocating, but Lee’s living situation was less than ideal.

She returned to the United States where she gave birth to the couple’s first child in April of 2019. Clegg also has a daughter, Drascilla, from a previous relationship.