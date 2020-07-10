Charly Jordan Stuns In Black Lingerie To Portray Deadly Character In TikTok Video

Charly's fans thought that the video looked like something out of a movie.

Charly Jordan’s latest TikTok video had her followers gushing over her brief but powerful performance.

In the caption of her video, the model and DJ described her character’s dark backstory. Charly wrote that she was portraying a woman who had just seduced her abusive husband before murdering him. For her role, Charly rocked a black lingerie set that included a bra constructed out of delicate lace. The garment was semi-sheer, and it featured swirling designs on its underwire cups. The outer edges of the bra were trimmed with flirty eyelash lace.

Charly also wore a pair of mesh panties that featured a V-shaped accent on the front. The underwear had a high leg and a waistline that hit slightly below the navel.

The model wore a collared leopard-print robe over her sexy undergarments. At the beginning of the video, the robe’s belt was tied around her waist. She also sported a pair of black leather gloves and a a few glittering accessories, including a gold Y necklace.

Charly was shown confidently strutting down a corridor inside a massive dwelling with an arched ceiling and a marble floor. It looked like she was wearing a wig, which she removed and tossed onto the floor. She kept on walking as she reached up to fluff her unleashed mane of thick blond tresses.

Charly then proceeded to untie the front of her robe to expose her lingerie, along with her taut tummy and shapely legs. She stared directly into the camera with an intense expression on her face as she walked toward it. As she passed her videographer, she removed her gloves and tossed them on a table.

Some of Charly’s footage was shown in slow motion, which made the clip feel even more dramatic. She also added a song with an aggressive sound to her video. The music captured her character’s femme fatale vibe.

As of this writing, Charly’s upload has racked up over 243,000 likes. Many of her TikTok followers also took to the comments section to praise her performance, with a number of fans saying that her video felt like a cinematic experience.

“This is a whole movie scene,” read one response to her video.

“Netflix original vibes,” another commenter wrote.

“This looked like it was an ad for a new series,” a third remark read.

“You should consider acting girl this is great!” a fourth fan said.

While Charly’s video was a big hit, she has proven that she doesn’t have to be in motion to impress her fans. She was pictured rocking a black bra in a set of recent Instagram photos that also received rave reviews from her admirers.