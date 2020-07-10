’90 Day Fiancé’: Larissa Dos Santos Lima Reunites With Eric Nichols

Larissa Dos Santos Lima is looking for a second shot at love with ex-boyfriend Eric Nichols in an upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

In a sneak peek for the July 12 episode of the TLC series, Larissa is seen walking into a restaurant while informing the show’s cameras that she’s going on a date with someone. As she settled in, it’s revealed that her date is her ex-boyfriend — Eric Nichols — the man she connected with on Tinder after her divorce. The two greeted each other with friendly smiles and small talk before Larissa admitted to Eric that she has been lonely since their separation. The Brazilian woman then began reflecting on the relationship during her confessional.

“Eric is my ex-boyfriend,” Larissa explained. “My feelings for Eric is [sic] above all my relationships and bigger than I have felt with Colt. I always was in love with Eric when we were dating, but I decided to break up with him because all kinds of relationship problems and I thought he didn’t admire me anymore.”

“Eric isn’t perfect, but he always tried to help me out when we were together. And he doesn’t judge me for anything that I did in my life.”

Based on the preview of this season, it seems the couple will get back together but they still haven’t found a healthy way to resolve their issues. At one point in the season, the couple is seen getting into a heated argument and Larissa challenges Eric to call the cops on her. Later in the season, he’s seen by her side as she undergoes another round of plastic surgery.

Bryan Steffy / Getty Images

In a separate interview, Larissa said that she often misses her ex-husband, Colt Johnson, because of the way he always made her feel wanted. She said his sexual appetite was one of the things she appreciated the most about him, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. However, despite his active sex drive, Larissa said there is really no comparison when it comes to Colt and Eric.

“Between Eric and Colt, I pick Eric, of course,” she said. “Well, Eric is a Ferrari, and Colt is a Honda from 1980.”

Larissa and Colt met online, and she later relocated to the United States to be with him. The couple’s relationship was tumultuous and they ended up divorcing after roughly six months of marriage and several incidents of domestic violence.