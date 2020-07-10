Kane Brown’s Wife Katelyn Jae Flaunts Abs In Mismatched Bikini While Posing With Her Adorable Daughter

Katelyn gave birth to her baby girl eight months ago.

Katelyn Jae, the wife of country music star Kane Brown, shared a bikini photo with her 1.1 million Instagram followers that left many of them floored. In response to her post, a large number of fans expressed amazement over what her body looked like mere months after giving birth.

The 28-year-old singer was photographed posing outside on the steps of her stunning pool. It featured a large rock waterfall, and it was surrounded by tall trees. A white inflatable raft and an iridescent inner tube were floating in the water, but neither was in use.

Katelyn wore a mismatched two-piece that included a black bralette top with spaghetti straps, a wide V-neck, and seamed cups. She teamed the top with a pair of skimpy string bikini bottoms that featured a teal base color and a black-and-white floral print. The adjustable garment had a tiny triangle front and skinny side strings that were tied in small bows.

Katelyn’s bikini showcased her washboard stomach and toned thighs, and her fit physique didn’t go unnoticed by her Instagram followers.

“How’d you give birth to a baby???? Your body is AMAZING,” read one response to her post.

“You don’t even look like you had a baby!!!!” another fan opined.

A few of Katelyn’s followers also complimented her swimsuit and asked her where she got it. She responded to one query by revealing that she purchased the pieces separately at Target.

While Katelyn’s overall look was a big hit, little Kingsley Rose stole some of the spotlight away from her stunning mom. Katelyn held her 8-month-old daughter on one hip. Kingsley was clad in a neon swimsuit that featured large stripes of pink, orange, green, aqua, and purple. The back of the garment was hot pink, and it almost matched the color of the floppy cloth sunhat on her head.

The adorable tot scrunched up her face as she smiled at the camera. One fan pointed out that Kingsley was pointing her toes in the picture, and Katelyn revealed that this is something that the little girl always does.

“Who gave her permission to grow up so fast & look so stinkin’ cute!!??” read one message in the comments section.

“Right?!!! That’s what I’m sayin,” Katelyn replied.

“Awww love those baby rolls,” another fan wrote.

This isn’t the first time Katelyn has impressed her fans with her choice in swimwear. As reported by The Inquisitr, she rocked a patriotic bikini for the Fourth of July, and it proved to be a popular look. In a photo that she posted on Instagram, she and her good friend RaeLynn were pictured wearing the same red, white, and blue bathing suit.