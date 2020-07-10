Jasmine Sanders Makes A Special Request While Wearing A Sizzling Pink Bikini

Gorgeous Jasmine Sanders combined an important message with a sexy visual treat in her most recent post on Instagram.

Late Thursday night, she thrilled her 3.9 million followers with a short video that featured her incredible booty in a fuchsia Brazilian bikini.

The post was viewed almost 45,000 times in the first 30 minutes after it went online.

The stunning model was captured from behind in the clip, drawing all eyes to the impressive curves of her amazing rear.

She undulated from side to side as she spritzed her body with water from a bright pink spray bottle with a conveniently attached electric fan. She began at the top of her head, past her breasts, and continued all the way down the left side of her abdomen until she reached her hips.

The gentle mist glistened off her smooth golden skin in the sunshine, specifically highlighting the swell of her left hip and the rounded cheek below.

Just before the video came to a finale, Jasmine placed the fingers of her left hand under the seam of her bikini bottom, right at the hip, and ran her fingers back and forth several times, pulling the fabric away from her body as she did so.

She wore only one visible accessory, but it was intended to make a statement. Jasmine had a black fabric mask over the lower part of her face, with the words “Stay Well” printed on one side.

Jasmine’s dedicated Instagram followers were quick to leave a bevy of adoring comments. Not surprisingly, her incredible derriere was the primary topic, but a number of people also commended her for urging fans to maintain safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Good for you girrrrl. You look ahhhmaaaazingah…AND your [sic] spreading an important message. Thank you!’ gushed one follower, obviously appreciating all of Jasmine’s attire as well as the accompanying caption to her post.

“Yes, I do and wish you a nice evening, dear Jasmine,” stated a second person, sweetly affirming that they also wear a mask.

Some were so enamored by her buns that they apparently initially missed anything else that was happening, but were happily willing to view the video more than once.

“LMAO I didn’t even peep the mask until the 3rd time I watched Bae,” joked a third follower.

“Honestly this is the best a** on IG. I’ve seen most of them. Perfect size and form. Shines like a star,” complimented a fourth devoted fan.

Jasmine was selected as the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year, so she’s no stranger to flaunting her gorgeous figure in front of the camera. In June, she went swimming in white lacy lingerie, to the delight of her many followers.