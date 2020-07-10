Naya Rivera’s Mom Yolanda Is Reportedly ‘Frightened’ And ‘Concerned’ As Police Continue To Search For Her

Naya Rivera’s mother, Yolanda Rivera, is worried about the whereabouts of her daughter after she went missing on Wednesday, July 8.

As police continue to search for the former Glee star, her family and friends are reportedly remaining restless until they find her. According to Us Weekly, Naya’s disappearance is taking a toll on her mother the most. An insider dished to the outlet and said the family held a “prayer service” for Naya on Thursday, July 9. In addition to her mom, Naya’s immediate family consists of her stepfather, Charles Previtire, her brother, Mychal and her sister, Nickayla.

“Naya’s mother is frightened and concerned and has reached out to loved ones late [Wednesday night] to pray for Naya’s return,” the source shared.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Naya has a close relationship with her mother. She previously credited her mom for getting her into the entertainment business when she was only a few months old. At the time, Yolanda was a model herself and encouraged her daughter to try acting and modeling. Through the years, fans have watched on social media as Naya praised her mom for always being by her side and for being a close friend to her. Naya’s last post of her mom took place back in February. In the post, which you can see here, Naya called her mom the “epitome of beauty” in the touching post. In 2015, Naya shared another birthday snap of her and her mom while they were out and about.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Since Naya’s disappearance, police have said the search is officially a recovery mission. They have reportedly presumed Naya to be dead and are now searching for her body, which officials claim might not be found. Prior to the recovery mission, police searched for hours after Naya’s son, Josey was found sleeping in the boat wearing a life jacket while his mother’s jacket was also in the boat. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office shared on Twitter that they’re making sure Naya’s family receives an outcome.

“Multiple teams of professional search & rescue personnel are actively searching Lake Piru for clues to the location of Naya Rivera,” the office wrote. “With over 80 people involved in the search right now, we are using helicopters, boats, ATV vehicles, and ground personnel to try and locate her.”

Josey is reportedly in the care of his dad, Ryan Dorsey and is reportedly “in good health.” Naya and Dorsey were married for four years before they decided to split in 2018.