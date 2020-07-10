Bekah Martinez Stuns In New Photo Only Weeks After Giving Birth

Bekah Martinez of 'The Bachelor' exuded happiness in her latest Instagram photo.

Bekah Martinez of The Bachelor took to Instagram on Thursday, July 8 to share a photo of herself holding her infant son Franklin James. Despite the fact that she only very recently gave birth, Martinez looked stunning and exuded happiness in the beautiful photo.

Martinez, who made her reality television debut during Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, stood outside to capture the double photo post. She wore a blue and pink spaghetti strap tank top with a floral pattern and paired it with a pair of green shorts. The 25-year-old accessorized with two gold chain necklaces, including a small cross. She also wore a large, oval shaped turquoise ring on one finger.

She wore her short brown hair down in waves and beamed at the camera. She appeared to be wearing some light makeup including some mascara and lip gloss. She held a sleeping Franklin in her arms, wrapped up in a blue blanket.

In her caption, Martinez exuded how important it is for mothers to still get a chance to dress up and look their best. For her, this includes a simple hair style which she creates using a hair tool by the brand Bondi Boost, who sponsored this particular post. Martinez likes to use the triple-barrel Wave Wand to create some easy beach waves in her hair. She emphasized that now, as a mother of two, she doesn’t have a lot of extra time to get ready so she especially appreciates just how easy this product is. She included a second photo within the post in which she held up hair tool in front of her face.

Martinez’s post quickly racked up the likes, earning over 74,000 likes in no time. She has a total of over 600,000 followers on the platform overall. Many followers took to the comments section to compliment her on the photo and in particular, her hairstyle.

“I was just about to ask what you used to get your hair like this! I love it! Adds a whole new dimension to your look! Beautiful mama!” one social media user wrote.

“You are so incredibly beautiful. Although, without makeup on you are a true knockout as well,” another person wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Martinez gave birth to Franklin on Friday, June 19, at 2:52 a.m. in the family’s living room, just one day after his due date. She and her boyfriend Grayston Leonard also have a young daughter named Ruth.