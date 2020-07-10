50 Cent Reportedly Upset Ex Vivica A. Fox After He Shared His Love For ‘Exotic’ Women

50 Cent is reportedly on the outs with his ex-girlfriend, actress Vivica A. Fox over his latest comments.

According to Hollywood Life, the controversial rapper shared earlier this week that he felt Black women are jealous of the women he prefers to date. He shared with Lil Wayne on Young Money Radio that he’s often asked why he gets involved in relationships with “exotic” women over Black women. 50 said he likes to be with women who look like they “came off of a boat” rather than women from “the neighborhood.”

The comments from 50 caught the attention of Fox, who sounded off on the interview on her show, Cocktails With Queens. She claimed that 50 isn’t able to handle being with a woman who will confront him if they feel disrespected. Fox also her ex has “f**kboy tendencies” because of how he feels about Black women.

Following Fox’s comments, 50 took to Instagram and proclaimed Fox is still in love with him almost two decades after their public breakup. However, a source revealed Fox no longer has any romantic feelings for 50, but he still has a special place in her heart.

“Vivica is not in love with 50 Cent, but she’ll always have a love for 50 Cent. Which is why his statements hit a nerve,” the source shared. “She actually thinks highly of him, so it’s disappointing to hear him say foolish things. Things are heated now, but they have a history of feuding and always forgive each other.”

Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

Another source claimed that Fox considers the Power executive producer to be the “love of her life.” She reportedly fell in love with 50’s off-screen persona. As many 50 Cent fans will know, the “In Da Club” performer’s real name is Curtis Jackson. Fox allegedly became very close with Curtis and still wants the best for him.

As 50 stated in his Instagram comment about Fox, the pair dated for a few months back in 2003. Since their split, they’ve gone back and forth through the years, including Fox making claims about 50’s sexuality during their relationship. 50 also accused Fox of speaking badly about other actresses through the years and spoke negatively on her appearance several years ago. Back in 2017, Fox shared on The Wendy Williams Show that she tried to mend fences with her ex while they were at a Knicks game, per HL.

“I’ve said that he was literally like my true love. He was. And I hated to have to beef with him, but I don’t let anybody mess with me. I ain’t no punk!” Fox said to Williams.