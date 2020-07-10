Draya Michele Shows Off Her Killer Cleavage & Booty In Sizzling Workout Videos

Draya Michele showcased her jaw-dropping figure in three workout clips for her latest Instagram update. She rocked a different outfit in each video, but all three looks treated fans to an eyeful of her killer curves.

The multi-hyphenate celebrity gave fans a sneak peek of the hard work she puts in to keep her figure. In her caption, Draya gave a shout out to her three favorite athletic wear companies, and included a clip wearing an outfit by each of them.

For the first vid, the 35-year-old rocked a sapphire-blue ensemble from Ethika. She had on a tight-fitting sports bra that hugged onto her chest, and had the brand’s name printed along the bottom band. Draya wore a pair of matching leggings, and white sneakers. She was filmed leaning back on a workout bench with a dumbbell on her thigh. The model performed several body lifts as the camera panned over her frame. This gave viewers a shot of her flat midsection and her ample assets that were barely contained by the revealing top.

Draya – whose full name is Andraya Michele Howard – stood outside a gym for the second clip. She sported a black Nike sports bra and skintight leggings. The social media influencer held a medicine ball above her head and smashed it to the ground. Fans caught a glimpse of her curvaceous backside as the camera panned around to catch her body from different angles.

The former Basketball Wives star was back inside a gym for the final clip. Draya rocked an army-green ensemble from Fabletics. She had on a body-hugging sports bra and leggings. The fashion designer was recorded while she worked out on an ab machine and thrust her hips in the air. Draya flashed serious sideboob as the camera captured her performing the exercise from the side.

In her caption, Draya tagged each of the brands and asked fans to weigh-in on which they preferred seeing her wear.

Many of the social media star’s 8 million Instagram followers took notice of the clips, and over 50,000 gave their approval by tapping the “like” button. She received more than 1,100 comments. Several influencers left fire emoji in the replies, and fans flooded the comment section with responses to Draya’s caption.

“Whichever pants don’t roll down when working out,” one follower commented.

“Omg this is so hard without a weight for me,” a fan wrote referring to the difficult exercises.

“Just give me the puppy in the last vid,” another joked.

