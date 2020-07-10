Peter Weber’s Exes, Hannah Ann Sluss And Madison Prewett, Picnic Together

Despite everything, Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett have become friends.

Hannah Ann Sluss took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 8, to share photos of herself and Madison Prewett. Both women were contestants on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. Despite all the drama that went on during the show, the pair appear to be very good friends now.

Sluss and Prewett went to Pacific Palisades, in Los Angeles, California, to snap the photos for the post. Sluss recently moved to Los Angeles while Prewett resides in Alabama. The two former reality television stars posed atop a cliff overlooking the ocean, the sun setting in the distance.

Sluss stood behind Prewett wrapping both arms arms around her. She sported a pair of jean shorts with a black belt and a black tank top. She wore tan sneakers and accessorized with a gold necklace and hoop earrings. She wore her long brown hair down, as she beamed at the camera.

Prewett showed off her toned figure in a bright pink crop top. She wore a pair of lightly ripped jean shorts and a pair of white sneakers. She squinted her eyes and showed off her ultra white teeth as she smiled, clearly enjoying the outing.

In the second photo included in the post, the pair held hands and turned back to look at the camera while wearing tie-dye print face masks. Prewett raised her hand in the air flashing a peace sign.

In the final photo, the two girls sat on the beach atop a blanket, take out food sitting in boxes before them. The pair looked as happy as could be.

In the caption of her post, Sluss expressed her love of all things spontaneous and shared how much she enjoys picnicking at sunset. The post got a lot of love online, with many people taking to the comments section to compliment them on managing to become friends, even after everything they went through.

“Wow, I must say it shows what a strong person you are to be able to be friends with her after everything you went through. Don’t change!” wrote one person.

“This makes me happy! Two strong women! Wish you both the best in love!” commented another fan.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Weber first proposed to Sluss, but later called their engagement off due to his lingering feelings for Prewett. While he and Prewett gave their relationship one more try, they later decided to call it quits and go their own separate ways.