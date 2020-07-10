Aisha Thalia Wows In Black See-Through Boned Swimsuit

Instagram model Aisha Thalia wowed her 556,000 followers with her recent swimwear post. Wearing a black sheer one-piece, the celebrity declared that she looked like that “one girl at every pool party” that never jumped in the water. However, she assured her fans that she certainly liked “getting wet.”

The image showed off Aisha’s killer curves while wearing the see-through swimsuit. The one-piece featured sheer netting over the entire piece.

Boning also helped to enhance the Instagram sensation’s natural hourglass figure. The outfit was also cut high over her hips as well as showing off her ample cleavage. Because of the sheer nature of the material, some underboob was also present.

Aisha paired the outfit with strappy lace-up heels and large sunglasses. She wore thin gold hoop earrings and a chunky chain around her neck.

While her eyes were covered by the glasses, she did appear to be immaculately made up. On her lips, it seemed that she had chosen a dusty shade of pink lipstick on her plump lips. Finally, her golden curls framed her face perfectly.

Aisha chose a strong pose in the photo. Standing next to railing leading into a pool, the model thrust out one hip to further show off her curvaceous figure. Her other perfectly manicured hand adjusted her gold-framed sunglasses and she crossed one leg in front of the other as she leaned to the side.

Behind the model, deck chairs could be seen as well as another body of water. Palm trees surrounded the pool area, giving the place a tropical vibe.

As soon as Aisha posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within two hours, the image had gathered more than 2,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

“Why are you this damn fly?!” questioned fellow Instagram celebrity Ashley “Tiyumba” Wright.

“Can I just borrow some hips so I can look like this in that suit?” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“I see what you did there…” another user posted in response to the double entendre in Aisha’s caption.

“Always looking flawless,” a fourth person wrote, also using a single fire emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular appeared to be the fire and heart-eyed emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aisha celebrated her birthday on Monday. Her Instagram post for that day featured the celebrity in a revealing leopard-print bikini that showed off plenty of her underboob.