Cassie Randolph Claps Back At ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood’s Insinuations: ‘We Both Know It’s Unwarranted’

It appears that the relatively amicable split between The Bachelor stars Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph has shifted quite quickly in a major way. On Thursday, Colton shared a message on his Instagram page that seemed to be taking some digs at Cassie. It did not take long for Cassie to post several slides on her Instagram stories pushing back against her ex-boyfriend.

During Monday night’s The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! special, Cassie was highlighted in a brief interview with host Chris Harrison. As much as fans would have loved to see her dish out juicy details on her split from Colton, she remained quite reserved.

Regardless, it sounded as if Colton may not have been happy with this interview. He shared a post on Instagram suggesting that things had changed significantly during the past week and that he was putting this chapter fully behind him.

Colton did not mention Cassie specifically, nor did he share details on what supposedly happened. However, Cassie quickly caught up to this post and wasted little time in clapping back at her ex.

“Colton, your last Instagram post saddened me, but also left me frustrated. It seems you are subtly engaging in a tactic that peppers in passive aggressive comments… in order to make me look like the bad one,” Cassie wrote.

The Bachelor star said she was not trying to create a petty online war with Colton. She said that until now, they both had stuck to their agreement not to publicly talk about their split. She noted that during her interview that aired on Monday, she purposely remained vague and private when asked about the relationship.

Cassie said she was asking publicly that Colton refrain from talking about their split. She also asked that he not cloud the good relationship that they had shared by turning it messy now.

“On Monday evening, you informed me you intend to monetize our breakup by writing a new chapter to discuss your experience with COVID (where you stayed in my family’s house during your recovery) & about our breakup,” Cassie noted.

Not only that, she said, but Colton allegedly told her that she would be given an opportunity to approve of what he ultimately wrote about all of this.

“This seems a bit unfair to me. Colton, you can do what you want, but please do not have a double standard,” Cassie shared.

Cassie also pointed out that she felt certain that neither of them, or those people who are close to them, would have anticipated that things would head in a rather combative direction like it suddenly had.

“I ask you again on public record to refrain from prolonging our break up, or dragging me, when we both know it’s unwarranted… Again, I can’t control your actions, but I sincerely hope we can both move forward in peace,” The Bachelor winner relayed.

As she wrapped up this string of Instagram stories, Cassie said that she wished Colton nothing but the best. She added that she hoped that he could move on successfully and peacefully, and left it at that.

As of this writing, Cassie’s Instagram stories have been live on her page for about three hours and Colton has not added anything to his page to counter what she said. Will The Bachelor duo be able to resolve these issues quietly and amicably, or is there more drama to come? Fans seem to be a bit taken aback by how quickly this split has taken this kind of turn, although everybody will definitely be watching to see what comes next.